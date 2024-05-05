Libby Mettam invited to meet with trans community

Transgender and gender diverse community members living in Libby Mettam’s electorate of Vasse have invited the WA Liberal leader to join them for a conversation about gender affirming healthcare.

Families raising trans and gender diverse children are also eager to discuss the matter with Mettam, following the announcement a new WA Liberal government would ban puberty blockers and review treatment for young trans people.

- Advertisement -

Courtney Dunkerton, a spokesperson for Busselton Pride Alliance, has shared the group’s disappointment, saying it appears Mettam had only listened to opponents of puberty blockers rather than consulting with the many trans people and their loved ones who support their use.

“The vast majority of young people on puberty blockers swear by them and say access to this gender care was literally life saving for them,” Dunkerton said.

“Parents with trans children don’t want the Liberal party to deny them freedom of choice to decide what’s best for their families. Banning puberty blockers is a denial of parental rights.”

Courtney Dunkerton, Busselton Pride Alliance

Libby Mettam’s announcement followed the release of the final report of the Cass Review into trans youth healthcare in the UK. Australian healthcare professionals and trans advocates have warned this Review does not apply to the Australian model, nor does it reflect the knowledge of people with lived experience.

Dunkerton also notes that the Cass Review does not call for a ban on puberty blockers.

“We have written to our local MP asking her to meet with a delegation of trans people and families with trans children who have greatly benefited from puberty blockers,” Dunkerton continued.

“A recent study at the Child and Adolescent Health Service’s Gender Diversity Service at Perth Children’s Hospital found the rate of patients who re-identify with their sex registered at birth is very low.”

“It found that around five per cent of young people decided not to proceed with gender care during assessment, while only one per cent who started medical treatment then de-transitioned. This is consistent with international data.

“If Ms Mettam is only getting her information from a handful of opponents then she is not getting the full picture, and that makes for bad policy.”

No stance on Gender Reassignment Board

Libby Mettam has also said her party has not formed a stance on the Cook Government’s plan to abolish the Gender Reassignment Board.

While Labor’s majority in Western Australian Parliament would not need the Liberals’ approval to pass the Bill, these announcements will most likely shape the election campaign as we head towards 2025.

WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam

The change has been long-sought after by trans and gender diverse Western Australians, and been promised by WA Labor since 2017 – before they were elected to govern in a landslide victory.

Libby Mettam’s predecessor and former Liberal Premier Colin Barnett shared his support for abolishing the Board in 2016.