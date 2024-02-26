Liberal MP calls for Mardi Gras to be stripped of funding

Filed under News Posted by admin

A New South Wales Liberal MP has called for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to be stripped of it’s funding after they asked the New South Wales police not to march in the Saturday’s parade.

The request to the police force to sit out this year’s event comes after the arrest of serving officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon over the alleged double murder of a missing Sydney gay couple.

Jacqui Munro, a member of the Legisaltive Council says if frontline police officers are not allowed to participate in uniform on Saturday Mardi Gras should be stripped of all of their funding. Munro said the request to police from the Mardi Gras board was “detestable”.

“The moral police overreach is senseless.” Munro posted on social media calling on Premier Chris Minns to take action. The politician said the Premier should pull funding from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Earlier on Monday Munro said any decision to omit the police from participating was likely to lead to “further moral policing” by organisers.

“If the police don’t march, what further moral policing will occur to prevent some LGBTQI+ people and allies from taking part in the Mardi Gras parade? Progress is seeing the queer community represented in ALL areas of society.”

Munro said she had marched in the parade on eight different occasions but had always been abused by spectators of the parade.

“The Mardi Gras is a struggle, a recognition, a celebration of individuality. I’ve had obscenities screamed at me in every one of the eight parades I’ve marched in.” Munro said indicating that the Liberal party was not popular with some members of the crowd.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.