NSW policeman Beau Lamarre appears in court over murder charges

New South Wales police constable Beau Lamarre has appeared in court charged with two counts of murder in relation to the disappearance of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. He will remain behind bars while police prepare a brief of evidence for the court.

Lamarre, a former celebrity blogger, appeared in Sydney’s Waverly local court on Friday afternoon, after he handed himself into police earlier in the day.

He has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the disappearance of former Network 10 reporter Jesse Baird, and his partner QANTAS flight attendant Luke Davies. It is understood that Lamarre previously dated Baird.

Constable Beau Lamarre appeared in court dressed in a black t-shirt and was escorted by two police officers. He did not apply for bail and will remain in custody until his next court appearance. He is scheduled to appear at Sydney’s Downing Centre Law Courts on 23rd April.

A few hours earlier Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, Commander of the State Homicide Squad, fronted the media on Friday afternoon to share the tragic news.

Police say the murdered couple were last seen on Sunday night. On Monday evening Lamarre allegedly custody hired a white van from Mascot and then allegedly used the van to remove the bodies of the two men from the crime scene.

They found evidence of a firearm being discharged at the scene and traced it to Constable Lamarre’s service weapon.

Police had previously issued an appeal for sightings of the van but have now confirmed it has been located in Grays Point, a small riverside suburb 30 kilometres from Sydney’s centre.

Authorities became concerned about the welfare of the couple after a worker discovered items belonging to them in a skip bin in Cronulla on Wednesday morning. The items included credit cards, clothing, a mobile phone and an expensive watch, and there was also blood at the scene.

When police searched the homes of the two men, they found signs of a disturbance and a significant amount of blood at Baird’s Paddington terrace, it was quickly established as a crime scene. Neither Baird nor his partner Davies has been seen since Monday.

Police have not recovered the bodies of the two men at this stage.

Police are appealing for anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

