Liberal MP Donna Faragher announces she’ll retire at 2025 election

Long-serving Liberal MP Donna Faragher has called time on her political career announcing she’ll retire at the state election in 2025.

Faragher has clocked up a lot of records during her time in the parliament including being the youngest female WA state minister, the youngest woman in cabinet, the youngest Liberal woman elected to parliament, and longest serving MP for the East Metropolitan region, and the longest serving female Liberal in either of the houses.

Looking back on her political career Faragher said she was proud to have served the East Metropolitan region.

Faragher was first elected in 2005, her retirement will come just after she marked two decades in the parliament.

“I have lived my entire life in this region, and since 2005, I have had the immense privilege of supporting many community organisations, schools, local charities and constituents in many different ways. I will continue to do so until my last day in State Parliament.”

Liberal party leader Libby Mettam has thanked Faragher for her service. The loss of a key member of the small Liberal team will be a blow to Mettam as we move closer to the election. The party only has 10 MPs in total, and Faragher is the only woman on their team in the Legislative Council.

In her first term, Faragher held various positions within the Shadow Cabinet including Shadow Minister for Disability Services, Youth and Drug Abuse Strategy.

When the Liberals had a surprise win at the 2008 election she became Minister for Environment and Youth under Premier Colin Barnett. In late 2010, Faragher stepped down as Minister for Environment and Youth before the birth of her first child and was subsequently appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier, a role she held for five years.

In March 2016, she re-joined the State Cabinet as Minister for Planning and Disability Services holding both portfolios until the 2017 State Election which saw the election of the McGowan government.

Currently she is Shadow Minister for Community Services, Early Childhood Education, Seniors and Ageing; Youth in the National-Liberal Opposition Alliance. Prior to this she served as the Shadow Minister for Education and Training and Women’s Interests for four years.

