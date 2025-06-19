Life sentence for teenager who murdered Patrik Weiss

Alexander Mark Sutton, now 21, has been sentenced to life in prison with a non parole period of 20 years, over the murder of West Coast Eagles masseuse Patrik Weiss, who was 45 years of age at the time of his death.

Readers are warned that this story contains details of a violent crime.

- Advertisement -

The court heard that Sutton had long fantasised about committing a violent murder and had written in his journals about violent acts and cannibalism.

In 2021 the teenager chatted online with Weiss and arranged plans to meet for a bondage sex session. After discussing their sexual preferences Sutton travelled to the older man’s Lockridge home and let himself in with a key that Weiss had left for him.

Inside Weiss hand bonded his hands and feet using rope and handcuffs in anticipation of Sutton’s arrival. The court heard Sutton struck Weiss with a pick axe, and he died at the scene.

Patrik Weiss.

During the hearing the court were sections of Sutton’s journals where he described his desire to commit a murder, something he fantasised about for months leading up to his attack on Weiss.

Weiss is survived by his former partner and two young children. His former partner found his body the following day when she visited their former shared residence.

Weiss worked as a masseuse for several sporting clubs, including the West Coast Eagles, and was the coach of the Australian beach handball team. His former partner read out a victim impact statement to the court detailing the horror and pain she experienced on that day, and the time since. She also read about comments from their young children.

The court heard that Sutton was a loner who spent a lot of time playing video game. He had no diagnosed mental disorder. The court heard that he may suffer from Schitzo-affective disorder and may have been experiencing psychosis.

While judge Joseph McGrath had the option of handing down a sentence that would never have allowed for release, he opted for a life sentence with possibility of parole after twenty years.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au