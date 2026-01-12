Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Life Without Diabetes’ suggests a pathway for reversing the medical condition

Lifestyle

Life without Diabetes
by Roy Taylor
Simon and Schuster

Roy Taylor is Professor of Medicine and Metabolism at the University of Newcastle; Honorary Consultant Physician, Newcastle Acute Hospitals NHS Trust; and Director of Newcastle Magnetic Resonance Centre.

His book of the definitive guide to understanding and reversing type 2 diabetes was originally published in 2020, and this updated edition adds new research to support the basic thesis that with appropriate food habits and weight loss, a diabetes diagnosis can be reversed.

The first part of the book gives a detailed explanation of how the body deals with fat and the underlying causes of diabetes, of which excess body fat is identified as a major contributor.

Each chapter is supported by simple diagrams and a summary at the end, so the reader can go to the sections of greatest interest. For example, if you want to find out about ‘Escaping from type 2 diabetes’, go directly to Chapter 7.

Taylor explains his program for reversing a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis. It is a 3 month regime of a very strictly controlled diet before eating ‘normally’, but still managing your food intake.

The book includes a practical guide to enable you to successfully follow the proposed diet regime. The ‘how to’ section of the book outlines practical ways to follow the regime, and is based on the experiences of the volunteers who undertook the trials on which the program is based.

Backed by research by both Taylor and other researchers, the 1-2-3 approach is “a simple practical and effective way for our volunteers to achieve a big change in body weight”. The final section of the book is a collection of tried and tested recipes from the people who participated in the research.

This is a practical handbook outlining a proposed way to reverse a diabetes diagnosis is certainly not for the faint hearted. To undertake this program you need determination and dedication. However, results cited in the book suggests that losing weight and reversing Type 2 diabetes can be done!

Janice Frater

