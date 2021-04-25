Lil Nas X shares new version of Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Musician Lil Nas X has shared a new version of his tune Montero (Call Me By Your Name), this take on the song shows what he can do with his mouth.

The new clip begins with Lil Nas X on the phone asking “is this recording”, before he starts singing the melody of the song. The video then launches into a Brady Bunch style video with many different versions of Lil Nas signing making the sounds for all the different parts of the tune.

He also gets to display some amazing fashion and a range of fabulous looks.

The new version comes just one month after the official video for the track, a clip that certainly got people talking.

The highly stylised video saw Lil Nas X taking a trip to give a lap dance to Lucifer.

Montero is Nil Nas X’s real name, he was born Montero Lamar Hill. The star recently celebrated his 22nd birthday.

His debut record will be out soon, he previously found success with his song Old Town Road, but has only released an EP to date.

OIP Staff

