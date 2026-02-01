Lily Allen to tour Australia in 2026

Lily Allen, whose highly acclaimed album West End Girl has become a massive global success with over 275 million streams, has today announced her Australian and New Zealand shows for October and November 2026.

These shows will mark Lily Allens’s biggest headline tour of her career and it will start in New Zealand with shows in Auckland before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and finally Perth.

The English singer’s fifth album has been praised for it raw and honest lyrics which are reportedly about her ex-husband David Harbour’s infidelity and sex-addiction, and their marriage falling apart.

The album was Allen’s first musical output in seven years, and saw her return to the top of the charts. Her Lily Allen Performs West End Girl tour will begin in Glasgow in March before playing 14 dates around the United Kingdom.

Allen will then head to Canada and the United States for a dates, before returning for more shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The album has also seen Allen receive three nominations for the upcoming Brit Awards, including Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. She also placed two tracks in last weekend’s Triple J Hottest 100 poll.

Kicking off in New Zealand, Allen will play Spark Arena, Auckland on Wednesday 21 October before heading to Australia performing at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday 23 October before the TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney on Sunday 25 October, then Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Wednesday 28 October with a final show at RAC Arena, Perth on Sunday 1 November.

Telstra Plus Members (AU) can access presale tickets from Wednesday 4 February (11am local time) via telstra.com.au/plus, while the lilyallenmusic.com and Frontier Member presales commence Thursday 5 February (12pm local time) before the general on sale on Monday 9 February (1pm local time).

Get all the details from Frontier Touring.