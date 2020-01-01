Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert separate after 5 years of marriage

Songwriter Linda Perry and wife Sara Gilbert have seperated after more than 5 years of marriage. The couple split back in August and have now filed for legal separation.

Perry is best known as the lead singer of 90’s band 4 Non Blondes, and the songwriter behind hits for Pink and Christina Aguilera. Gilbert is the creator of chat show The Talk, as well as being a producer and actor on Roseanne and it’s spin-off The Connors.

The couple got together back in 2011 and married in 2014. Together they are parents to Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry who was born in 2015, while Perry has also been a step parent to Gilbert’s two children from her previous relationship with TV producer Alison Adler.

Court documents cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the slip, and neither party is claiming any spousal support in the wake of their breakup. Neither Perry or Gilbert have made any public statements about their break up.

OIP Staff