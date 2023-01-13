Lisa Marie Presley dead following suspected cardiac arrest

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music icon Elvis Presley, has died following a suspected cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Priscilla Presley added.

Lisa Marie was admitted to hospital after she collapsed at home and was found by her housekeeper. After being taken to hospital by paramedics she was reportedly put on a life support and was in an induced coma.

Just 48 hours earlier Lisa Marie and her mother had attended The Golden Globe Awards where actor Austin Butler was named Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Elvis Pressley.

Presley was just nine years old when her father died of a suspected heart condition in 1977. In the years following her father’s death medical experts speculated that Elvis Presley’s drug use may have been a significant factor in his death.

Lisa Marie had success as a musician. There was always speculation about whether she would follow in her father’s footsteps. She was 34 years old before she released her debut album, but 2003’s To Whom It May Concern was a great success and it included the hit song Lights Out.

The recording sessions for the album saw Presley collaborating with Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins and Glenn Ballard, who had worked with Alanis Morrissette and Presley’s one-time husband Michael Jackson.

Her recording career continued with 2005’s Now What, an album that her working with songwriter Linda Perry and singer Pink, as well as covering tracks by Don Henley and The Ramones. Her third album Storm & Grace came out in 2012 and was recorded in England, where Presley lived for several years. It includes collaborations with Ed Harcourt, Richard Hawley and John Booker.

Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. She wed musician Danny Keough in 1988, the couple had two children, Riley and Benjamin. Riley Keough is a successful actress and model. The couple divorced in 1994, traveling to the Dominican Republic which allows for a quick divorce process.

Twenty days after he divorce from Keough, Presley wed singer Michael Jackson. Presley appears in Jackson’s video for You Are Not Alone. They separated after four years. In August 2002 she married actor Nicholas Cage, only to file for divorce a little over three months later.

Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist, producer and director Michael Lockwood. The couple married in 2006 and two years later Presley gave birth to twins Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. In 2006 Presley broke up with Lockwood and their divorce was finalised in 2021.

She is survived by her mother Priscilla, and three of her children. Her son Benjamin died in 2020, his death was ruled a suicide.

Tributes to the singer have come from many in the entertainment industry. Actor Leah Remini, who like Presley was a member of the Church of Scientology for many years, said the news of Presley’s death was heartbreaking.

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.” Remini posted to social media.

Mike Love from The Beach Boys sent his thoughts to Lisa Marie’s family members. “We are incredibly saddened and in shock about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Gone way too soon. We are sending our condolences and prayers to Priscilla and family. Please know that you are all loved so very much.” Love posted to Twitter.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter actor Nicholas Cage described the news of his former wife’s passing as “devastating”.

“This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” Cage said. John Travolta, Pink and Billy Idol we also among the stars paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.