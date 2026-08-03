Jason Heath named new GM of Melbourne’s JOY Media

Jason Heath has been appointed General Manager of Melbourne’s JOY Media, the operator of community radio station JOY 94.9. The station is Australia’s only LGBTIQA+ focused community radio station.

Heath’s appointment follows the resignation of former CEO Paul Scott-Williams, who had been in the role since April 2025. Prior to that, Ange Barry led the organisation for five years.

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Heath is no stranger to the station. He has been part of the JOY family for more than a decade, first as a volunteer broadcaster before becoming Business Development and Partnerships Manager in 2024. He received a Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) Award for Music Presenting in 2018.

JOY Media President John Wintle said Heath was known for his deep commitment to the community broadcaster.

“Jason has demonstrated a deep commitment to JOY, our volunteers and the communities we serve. He brings a unique combination of commercial acumen, broadcasting experience and genuine passion for community media.

“As the Board focuses on ensuring JOY’s long-term sustainability, we believe Jason is well positioned to provide stability, leadership and a clear focus on the opportunities ahead. This is an important period for JOY, and the Board looks forward to working closely with Jason as we continue strengthening the organisation for future generations.”

Heath shared his excitement about taking on the leadership role.

“JOY has played an important role in my life for many years, first as a volunteer and broadcaster, and more recently as a staff member. It is a privilege to be trusted to lead the organisation through this period.

“While we face challenges, we also have enormous strengths. We have passionate volunteers, dedicated staff, loyal members, strong community support and a trusted brand built over more than three decades.

“My focus will be on ensuring JOY is sustainable, volunteer-focused and well positioned to continue amplifying LGBTIQA+ voices for many years to come. I look forward to listening, learning and working alongside our volunteers, members, partners and supporters as we shape the next chapter of JOY together,” Heath said.

The station first began broadcasting in 1993 but did not gain a permanent community radio license until late 2001, they began ongoing broadcasting in January 2002. Since 2021 they have been located at the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda.