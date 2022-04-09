Lisa Mitchell returns with ode to nature ‘Summoning’

Australian singer-songwriter Lisa Mitchell has just released her brand new single Summoning taken from her upcoming fourth studio album A Place To Fall Apart scheduled for release on April 22.

Known for her beguiling melodies and hushed tones, Mitchell is finding ground in her natural progression, however remaining faithful to the fundamental sonics tied to her honored style. Summoning is like no other with smooth and soft strings accompanied by her wispy vocals.

Mitchell says there is a continued theme of embracing humility and dismantling oneself in order to grow and do better in the world. She expresses the severity of climate change through the upcoming album A Place to Fall Apart and how we absolutely need to do better.

The album and track Summoning touches on waking up to the depth of culture all around Mitchell as a non-Indigenous person, and realising the deeper layers of what it means to live in so-called Australia.

“‘There are secrets in this Wollemi pine.’ The other voice on this recording is that of Jess Hitchcock, a singer-songwriter with family origins from the Torres Strait Islands and Papua New Guinea,” Mitchell said of the track.

“We both find great connection and meaning in our ancestry, and so it is not surprising that we wrote this song in only one day! The song begins with us singing to the oldest trees in the continent, the Wollemi pines, ( only discovered ten years ago in the Blue Mountains, after being presumed extinct!) asking them for answers to our modern problems.”

“It moves between a love-song and a conversation with the spirits of the land. We summon our inner knowing, and we call upon the wisdom of the land to help us find our way through this modern mess. Part love-song, part remembering of inner wisdom, and the support that is available from the land.”

Summoning is out now.

