Lizzo is coming to Perth and all we can say is “it’s about damn time”

Grammy and Emmy Award-winner, songwriter, rapper, flautist and singer Lizzo will be bringing The Special Tour 2023 to Australia in July.

The artist has had a string of hits with song including Truth Hurts, Good As Hell, Juice, 2 Be Loved and the incredibly catchy About Damn Time.

Supporting Lizzo as a special guest on tour is Zimbabwean-born, Australian singer-songwriter and rapper, Tkay Maidza.

The tour will begin in Perth with a show at RAC Arena on Friday 14th July, she’ll then head to Melbourne for a show at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday 17th July, and finally a third show in Sydney on Sunday 23rd July at Qudos Bank Arena.

Tickets on sale at 11am AWST on Wednesday 29th March 2023 through Ticketek.

