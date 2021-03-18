Local author Holden Sheppard signs two-book deal with Text Publishing

Literature | Filed under Culture

Local author Holden Sheppard has signed a two-book deal with Text Publishing and his second novel The Brink will be released world-wide next year.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Holden Sheppard on his next two books!” the publisher posted to their social media. “No one is ready for THE BRINK. This book will change you and destroy you with its raw, personal emotion.”

Sheppard’s first young Adult genre book Invisible Boys picked up a stack of awards, a legion of fans and is currently being developed into a TV series.

The writer completed the ECU Writing Program before finding success with his debut novel.

