Local director seeks actors for gay characters in ‘The York Realist’

Barry Park who has previously directed several gay-themed plays such as Beautiful Thing, Boys in the Band and Design for Living, is auditioning for several roles, two of them gay characters, in his production of The York Realist at the Garrick Theatre, Guildford.

Described as a beautiful, heart-breaking gay love story, The York Realist was written by influential playwright Peter Gill.

A nominee for the Olivier Award for Best New Play, 2003 and winner of the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play, 2002, The York Realist was hailed by the critics as a modern classic after its knock-out revival at the Donmar Warehouse and Sheffield Theatres production in 2018, with Ben Batt, Jonathan Bailey and Lesley Nichols in key roles.

In the play, George, a farm labourer in 1960s Yorkshire, is cast in an amateur staging of the York Mystery plays. His world is shaken when he falls for the metropolitan assistant director, John. Will George have the courage to leave his conservative rural roots and move to London for love?

A finely drawn, heart-rending story about two men in love, Gill’s influential play is a touching reflection on the depths of class allegiances, the strength of the family, and the tension between country life and the cosmopolitan city, before gay relationships were accepted.

The gay characters are:

George, in his late 20s – 30s, a masculine farm labourer who discovers a talent for acting and is surprised by a yearning for more than the limitations of his life when he falls in love with John. The actor must be able to speak in a Yorkshire accent.

John, in his 20s – early 30s. A handsome assistant director, who, as a Londoner, is out of his comfort zone in the country but is attracted to the natural beauty and the rural life when he falls in love with George. The actor must be able to speak in a South English accent.

Other lovely roles are: Barbara, George’s older sister (30s to 40s), their Mother (over 60), Barbara’s husband, Arthur (30s to 40s), their son Jack, 16 to 20, and Doreen (late 20s – 30s) who is keen to marry George.

Auditions are by appointment, with details at https://www.garricktheatre.asn.au/notices/ (scroll down for Season 3) or book one directly at https://www.slottr.com/sheets/18274336

Rehearsals are on Mondays and Wednesdays 7pm – 10pm & Saturdays 2pm -5pm, commencing on 6th May 2023, at or near the Garrick Theatre.

Performances are at 7.30pm on July 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 and at 2.00pm on July 15, 16

