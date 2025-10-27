Looking fabulous at the Proud Awards

Some of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community members were dressed up to the extreme for the 10th annual Proud Awards on Sunday night. While others went to other direction and wore as little as possible.

The award which celebrate the best entertainment and community contributions over the last year was held at Connections Nightclub, ahead of the award being handed out guests sipped champagne and compared outfits.

With masks, face coverings and extreme makeup aplenty one of the show’s hosts comedian Janelle Koenig cleverly quipped the night what a “Who’s that? of Perth’s Glitterati.”

Check out some of the looks from the night.

Photographs by Graeme Watson.