Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Looking fabulous at the Proud Awards

Community

Some of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community members were dressed up to the extreme for the 10th annual Proud Awards on Sunday night. While others went to other direction and wore as little as possible.

The award which celebrate the best entertainment and community contributions over the last year was held at Connections Nightclub, ahead of the award being handed out guests sipped champagne and compared outfits.

With masks, face coverings and extreme makeup aplenty one of the show’s hosts comedian Janelle Koenig cleverly quipped the night what a “Who’s that? of Perth’s Glitterati.”

Check out some of the looks from the night.

Photographs by Graeme Watson.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

