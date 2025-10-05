Looking for a good read? Check out the winners of the Lambda Awards

The USA’s Lambda Awards for LGBTQ+ storytelling have been announced highlighting a long list of notable new books.

The awards come just months after UK based Polari Award was called for 2025 after many of the nominated authors withdrew their works from consideration over the inclusion of author John Boyne in the prize. Boyne has been a vocal advocate against transgender acceptance.

Established in 1985, Lambda Literary has championed LGBTQ themed books and authors and their awards now has a massive 26 categories. If you’re looking for a great new book to read – here’s a great list to jump off from.

The winner of the Bisexual Fiction category was How to Fall in Love in a Time of Unnamable Disaster by Muriel Leung. The author’s debut novel is set in a dystopian future where acid rain has transformed New York into a wasteland cutting residents off from each other.

In the Bisexual Non-Fiction category the winner was Desiree Akhaven’s You’re Embarrassing Yourself. The Guardian described this memoir by filmmaker Akhavan as “smart, funny, painfully honest”. Ahhavan is best known for directing the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Henry Henry by Allen Bratton was named best Gay Fiction. It’s a queer reimagining of Shakespeare’s Henry V transposing the story to that of a 22-year-old gay Catholic man in modern day London.

The best Lesbian Fiction was awarded to The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden. This debut novel from the Dutch author also won the 2025 Wone’s Prize and was shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize. Set fifteen years after the Second World War it explores how the life of a solitary women is shattered when an unexpected house guest enters her world.

The life of artist Keith Haring is documented in Brad Gooch’s award winning biography The Life and Line of Keith Haring, it picked up the best Gay Non-Fiction award, while My Withered Legs and Other Essays by Sandra Gail Lambert was the lesbian category winner.

In the realm of poetry Interrogation Records by Jeddie Sophronius was named Best Bisexual Poetry, Saúl Hernández’s How to Kill a Goat and Other Monster was the best Gay Poetry winner, and Song of My Softening by Omotara James was the winner in the lesbian category. Eduardo Martínez-Leyva won the award for LGBTQ+ Poetry for his work Cowboy Park, and Zefyr Lisowski won the award for Transgender Poetry with Girl Work.

The awards also have a romance category where The Spring Before Obergell by Ben Grossberg was the winner in the gay section, Here We Go Again by Alison Cochrun won the Lesbian Award, while Oyster by Fearne Hill picked up the award i nthe LGBTQ+ Romance and Erotica category.

Swagger: A Celebration of the Butch Experience by Rae Theodore and Nat Burns was the winner of the LGBTQ+ Anthology category, while Glenn Burke won the Children’s Book section with Game Changer: The Man Who Invented the High Five.

Comics are also represented, Putty Pygmalion by Lonnie Garcia was the winner, while the play The Green Line by Makram Ayache won the LGBTQ+ Drama Award.

Along side these there were also prizes in the areas of Transgender Fiction and Non Fiction, Young Adult, LGBTQ+ Studies, Speculative Fiction, Mystery and Middle Grade.

See the full list of nominees and winners

BISEXUAL FICTION

Anyone’s Ghost // August Thompson. Penguin Press

Greta & Valdin // Rebecca K Reilly. Avid Reader Press | Simon & Schuster

WINNER How To Fall in Love in a Time of Unnameable Disaster // Muriel Leung. W. W. Norton & Company

// Muriel Leung. W. W. Norton & Company The Pairing: Special 1st Edition // Casey McQuiston. St. Martin’s Griffin

We Were the Universe // Kimberly King Parsons. Alfred A. Knopf

BISEXUAL NONFICTION

Djuna: The Extraordinary Life of Djuna Barnes // Jon Macy. Street Noise Books

First Love: Essays on Friendship // Lilly Dancyger. The Dial Press

Simmering: A Kitchen Memoir // Rebecca Orchant. Unbound Edition Press

// Rebecca Orchant. Unbound Edition Press You Get What You Pay For // Morgan Parker. One World

// Morgan Parker. One World WINNER You’re Embarrassing Yourself // Desiree Akhavan. Random House

BISEXUAL POETRY

Good Dress // Brittany Rogers. Tin House

WINNER Interrogation Records // Jeddie Sophronius. Gaudy Boy

// Jeddie Sophronius. Gaudy Boy Return of the Chinese Femme // Dorothy Chan. Deep Vellum

The Endless Animal // Nathan Mader. fine. press

The Stuff of Hollywood // Niki Herd. Copper Canyon Press

GAY FICTION

Cinema Love // Jiaming Tang. Dutton

WINNER Henry Henry // Allen Bratton. Unnamed Press

// Allen Bratton. Unnamed Press In Tongues // Thomas Grattan. MCD

Napalm in the Heart // Pol Guasch; Translated from the Catalan by Mara Faye Lethem. FSG Originals

// Pol Guasch; Translated from the Catalan by Mara Faye Lethem. FSG Originals Our Evenings // Alan Hollinghurst. Random House

GAY MEMOIR/BIOGRAPHY

Be Not Afraid of My Body: A Lyrical Memoir // Darius Stewart. Belt Publishing

Manboobs: A Memoir of Musicals, Visas, Hope, and Cake // Komail Aijazuddin. Harry N. Abrams

WINNER RADIANT: The Life and Line of Keith Haring // Brad Gooch. HarperCollins

// Brad Gooch. HarperCollins Thom Gunn // Michael Nott. Farrar, Straus and Giroux

When the Band Played On // Michael G. Lee. Chicago Review Press

GAY POETRY

WINNER How to Kill a Goat and Other Monsters // Saúl Hernández. University of Wisconsin Press

// Saúl Hernández. University of Wisconsin Press Pentimento // Joshua Garcia. Black Lawrence Press

Rara Avis // Blas Falconer. Four Way Books

// Blas Falconer. Four Way Books Scattered Snows, to the North // Carl Phillips. Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Terminal Maladies // Okwudili Nebeolisa. Autumn House Press

GAY ROMANCE

It Takes Three To Tango // Jem Wendel. Larking About Press

Our Own Light // Logan Sage Adams. Self-published

Outside the Wire // William Leet. Flashpoint Publications

WINNER The Spring Before Obergefell: A Novel // Ben Grossberg. University of Nebraska Press

// Ben Grossberg. University of Nebraska Press We Could Be Heroes // Philip Ellis. G.P. Putnam’s Sons | Penguin Random House

LESBIAN FICTION

Dead in Long Beach, California // Venita Blackburn. MCD

Housemates // Emma Copley Eisenberg. Hogarth

Oye // Melissa Mogollon. Hogarth

Rainbow Black // Maggie Thrash. HarperCollins

WINNER The Safekeep // Yael van der Wouden. Avid Reader Press | Simon & Schuster

LESBIAN MEMOIR/BIOGRAPHY

Mama: A Queer Black Woman’s Story of a Family Lost and Found // Nikkya Hargrove. Algonquin Books | Little, Brown & Company

WINNER My Withered Legs and Other Essays // Sandra Gail Lambert. University of Georgia Press

// Sandra Gail Lambert. University of Georgia Press Portrait of a Body // Julie Delporte. Drawn & Quarterly

The Mary Years // Julie Marie Wade. TRP: The University Press of SHSU

Wrong is Not My Name // Erica N. Cardwell. The Feminist Press

LESBIAN POETRY

Alt-Nature // Saretta Morgan. Coffee House Press

// Saretta Morgan. Coffee House Press Born Backwards // Tanya Olson. YesYes Books

// Tanya Olson. YesYes Books Dancing Backwards Towards Pluperfect // Koss. Diode Editions

// Koss. Diode Editions Instructions for the Lovers // Dawn Lundy Martin. Nightboat Books

Dawn Lundy Martin. Nightboat Books WINNER Song of My Softening // Omotara James. Alice James Books

// Omotara James. Alice James Books The Velvet Book // Rae Gouirand. Cornerstone Press

LESBIAN ROMANCE

Bachelorette Number Twelve // Jae. Ylva Publishing

WINNER Here We Go Again // Alison Cochrun. Atria Books

// Alison Cochrun. Atria Books Loser of the Year // Carrie Byrd. Ylva Publishing

Loving Safoa // Liza Wemakor. Neon Hemlock

Outlaw Hearts // Lori G. Matthews. Bella Books

LGBTQ+ ANTHOLOGY

WINNER Swagger: A Celebration of the Butch Experience // Rae Theodore and Nat Burns. Flashpoint Publications

// Rae Theodore and Nat Burns. Flashpoint Publications The Queer Arab Glossary // Marwan Kaabour. Saqi Books

Transmasculine Poetics: Filling the Gap in Literature & the Silences Around Us // Remi Recchia. Sundress Publications

We Mostly Come Out At Night: 15 Queer Tales of Monsters, Angels & Other Creatures // Contributing Editor Rob Costello, with additional stories by: Kalynn Bayron, David Bowles, Shae Carys, H.E. Edgmon, Michael Thomas Ford, Val Howlett, Brittany Johnson, Naomi Kanakia, Claire Kann, Jonathan Lenore Kastin, Sarah Maxfield, Sam J. Miller, Alexandra Villasante, and Merc Fenn Wolfmoor. Running Press Teens

When I Was Straight: A Tribute to Maureen Seaton // Dustin Brookshire. Harbor Anthologies | Harbor Editions

LGBTQ+ CHILDREN’S BOOKS

WINNER Glenn Burke, Game Changer: The Man Who Invented the High Five // Phil Bildner, Illustrated by Daniel J. O’Brien. Farrar, Straus and Giroux Books for Young Readers

// Phil Bildner, Illustrated by Daniel J. O’Brien. Farrar, Straus and Giroux Books for Young Readers Harper Becomes a Big Siste r // Seamus Kirst. American Psychological Association Magination Press

// Seamus Kirst. American Psychological Association Magination Press Jacob’s Missing Book // Sarah and Ian Hoffman. American Psychological Association Magination Press

Just Us // Molly Beth Griffin; Illustrated by Anait Semirdzhyan. Charlesbridge

Love of the Half-Eaten Peach // Lee Wind, Illustrated by Jieting Chen. Reycraft

LGBTQ+ COMICS

Girlmode // Magdalene Visaggio, Illustrated by Paulina Ganucheau. HarperCollins

// Magdalene Visaggio, Illustrated by Paulina Ganucheau. HarperCollins WINNER Putty Pygmalion // Lonnie Garcia. Silver Sprocket

// Lonnie Garcia. Silver Sprocket SN_33P’sCoolZine.pdf // Tenacity Plys. fifth wheel press

// Tenacity Plys. fifth wheel press Something, Not Nothing: A Story of Grief and Love // Sarah Leavitt. Arsenal Pulp Press

We Belong: An All-Black/All-Queer Sci-Fi/Fantasy Comics Anthology // Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler. Stacked Deck Press

LGBTQ+ DRAMA

Bathhouse.pptx // Jesus I. Valles. Yale University Press

// Jesus I. Valles. Yale University Press Casey and Diana // Nick Green. Scirocco Drama (J. Gordon Shillingford Publishing)

Goldie, Max & Milk // Karen Hartman. Samuel French, A Concord Theatricals imprint

In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot // Sarah Mantell. Playwrights Horizons

WINNER The Green Line | خطّ التماس // Makram Ayache. Playwrights Canada Press

LGBTQ+ MIDDLE GRADE

WINNER Mallory in Full Color // Elisa Stone Leahy. Quill Tree Books | HarperCollins

// Elisa Stone Leahy. Quill Tree Books | HarperCollins Murray Out of Water // Taylor Tracy. Quill Tree Books | HarperCollins

// Taylor Tracy. Quill Tree Books | HarperCollins Noah Frye Gets Crushed // Maggie Horn. HarperCollins

// Maggie Horn. HarperCollins Splinter & Ash // Marieke Nijkamp. Greenwillow Books | HarperCollins

Wishbone // Justine Pucella Winans. Bloomsbury

LGBTQ+ MYSTERY

Charlotte Illes is Not a Teacher // Katie Siegel. Kensington

// Katie Siegel. Kensington One of Us Knows // Alyssa Cole. William Morrow

Rough Pages // Lev AC Rosen. Tor Publishing Group

WINNER Rough Trade // Katrina Carrasco. MCD

// Katrina Carrasco. MCD The Night of Baba Yaga // Akira Otani, Translated from Japanese by Sam Bett. Soho Crime

LGBTQ+ NONFICTION

Fierce Desires // Rebecca L. Davis. W. W. Norton & Company

Gender Explained: A New Understanding of Identity in a Gender Creative World // Diane Ehrensaft and Michelle Jurkiewicz. The Experiment

Long Live Queer Nightlife: How the Closing of Gay Bars Sparked a Revolution // Amin Ghaziani. Princeton University Press

Queer Art: From Canvas to Club, and the Spaces Between // Gemma Rolls-Bentley. Frances Lincoln

WINNER The Other Olympians // Michael Waters. Farrar, Straus and Giroux

LGBTQ+ POETRY

WINNER Cowboy Park // Eduardo Martínez-Leyva. University of Wisconsin Press

// Eduardo Martínez-Leyva. University of Wisconsin Press I Hate Parties // Jes Battis. Nightwood Editions

No Credit River // Zoe Whittall. Book*hug Press

Nonbinary Bird of Paradise // Emilia Phillips. University of Akron Press

Your Dazzling Death // Cass Donish. Alfred A. Knopf

LGBTQ+ ROMANCE AND EROTICA

Bradford, Bru and Brendan Too // Colin Dereham. Self-published

// Colin Dereham. Self-published Leather, Lace and Locs // Anne Shade. Bold Strokes Books

Midsummer // Jena Doyle. Self-published

Mr. Blue Sky // Isla Olsen. Self-published

// Isla Olsen. Self-published WINNER Oyster // Fearne Hill. Self-published

LGBTQ+ SPECULATIVE FICTION

Bury Your Gays // Chuck Tingle. Tor Publishing Group

// Chuck Tingle. Tor Publishing Group Markless // C.G. Malburi. Levine Querido

WINNER Metal From Heaven // August Clarke. Erewhon Books

// August Clarke. Erewhon Books The Sunforge // Sascha Stronach. Saga Press | Simon and Schuster

The Palace of Eros // Caro De Robertis. Primero Sueno Press | Simon and Schuster

LGBTQ+ STUDIES

Dysphoric Modernism: Undoing Gender in French Literature // Mat Fournier. Columbia University Press

Jill Johnston in Motion: Dance, Writing, and Lesbian Life // Clare Croft. Duke University Press

Queer Childhoods: Institutional Futures of Indigeneity, Race, and Disability // Mary Zaborskis. New York University Press

The Fox Spirit, the Stone Maiden, and Other Transgender Histories from Late Imperial China // Matthew H. Sommer. Columbia University Press

WINNER When Monsters Speak: A Susan Stryker Reader // Susan Stryker, edited by McKenzie Wark. Duke University Press

LGBTQ+ YOUNG ADULT

WINNER Icarus // K. Ancrum. HarperCollins

// K. Ancrum. HarperCollins Old Wounds // Logan-Ashley Kisner. Delacorte Press | Random House Children’s Books

So Let Them Burn // Kamilah Cole. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Feast Makers // H. A. Clarke. Erewhon Books

Time and Time Again // Chatham Greenfield. Bloomsbury

TRANSGENDER FICTION

All Things Seen and Unseen: A Novel // RJ McDaniel. ECW Press

WINNER Firebugs // Nino Bulling. Drawn & Quarterly

// Nino Bulling. Drawn & Quarterly Love the World or Get Killed Trying // Alvina Chamberland. Noemi Press

// Alvina Chamberland. Noemi Press Love/Aggression // June Martin. tRaum Books

Yellow Barks Spider // Harman Burns. Radiant Press

TRANSGENDER NONFICTION

American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era // Nico Lang. Harry N. Abrams

How to Fuck Like a Girl // Vera Blossom. DOPAMINE Books

Make it Count // CeCé Telfer. Grand Central Publishing

// CeCé Telfer. Grand Central Publishing WINNER Pretty // KB Brookins. Alfred A. Knopf

// KB Brookins. Alfred A. Knopf Trans Femme Futures: Abolitionist Ethics for Transfeminist Worlds // Nat Raha and Mijke van der Drift. Pluto Press

TRANSGENDER POETRY