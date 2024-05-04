Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas doubts most non-binary students are genuine

Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas has shared his thoughts on a report that indicated there are more students identifying as non-binary now that there were two years ago.

Zempilas told Sky News that he didn’t believe most of the students across Australia identifying as non-binary were genuine.

- Advertisement -

His comments follow a report from Natasha Bita, the Education Editor at The Australian newspaper, that highlighted that state Education departments across Australia have introduced guides for inclusive language that encourage the use of non-gendered terms, while at the same time the number students describing themself as non-binary has increased.

The report in The Australian says that the number of students identifying as non-binary according to data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority is at least 2,560, while in 2019 there were only 128.

In 2020 234 students were recorded as being non-binary, while the following year it rose to 626. In 2022 there were 1,604, and the most recent data from 2023 shows 2,560.

Appearing on Sky News the Lord Mayor said he thought the number was inflated.



“I think that the environment has been created where people feel like they are now alternative answers that they can give, whether or not they are genuinely challenged by that question.” the Lord Mayor said.

“It’s impossible not to think that number is inflated, simply because of the environment that now exists where that style of thinking is okay.

“There will be some kids who just don’t know, I accept that, I get it. They’re confused, they don’t know. But that many? I doubt it, and that’s the environment that has been created.” Zempilas told host Danica De Giorgio.

The report claims the growing number of non-binary students is causing “a legal and ethical minefield for principals and teachers as education ­departments and anti-discrim­ination bodies dictate increas­ingly complex regulations.”

The Australian says the non-binary students are forcing schools to introduce gender neutral uniforms, build gender neutral toilets and use the pronouns students choose. While staff have also been given inclusive language guides that encourage the use of gender-neutral phrases.

Zempilas’ Liberal colleague Nicolle Flint has also commented on the report saying there needs to be an inquiry into non-binary youth.

Flint has just announced her return to politics. She stepped down at the 2022 election but has now put her hand up to represent the Liberal party in her former seat of Boothby in South Australia. Labor won the seat at the last election.

“These are such a significant increase in numbers, I think we really need to have a very careful and respectful inquiry into why and what is driving this change with young people.” Flint told Sky News host Peta Credlin earlier this week.

Flint said the Cass Review in the United Kingdom had shown that Australia also needed to look into non-binary people.

“You can’t deny your biological reality. It is absolutely crucial that we make sure that young women in particular are educated about their bodies.” Flint said, arguing that non-binary students may miss out on essential health education.