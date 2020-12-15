Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas to head new MMM Breakfast show

Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas has added another media job to his busy schedule signing on to host the new MMM Breakfast Show in 2020.

Long running station Mix92.9 recently transformed into rock and sport focused station MMM and it’s long been speculated that Zempilas would be part of their line up of announcers.

He’ll be joined by Jenna Clarke from the West Australian, who is also a regular commentator on Sky News. The third member of the team will be ex-footballer Xavier Ellis who was part of the previous breakfast team.

In a statement from the station Zempilas shared his excitement about his new role.

“I love Perth, I love to have a laugh and I love sport – so when Triple M arrived, it was the perfect fit. I’m a local through and through, and the opportunity to take that even further with Triple M is really exciting – and I’m so thrilled to share the experience with Xav and Jenna. Xav has the footy banter covered, and Jenna is one of the most accomplished journalists in the business. We’re locals so we’re looking forward to giving our listeners a show that is important to our community. It’ll be a great ride,” he said.

Speaking to The West Australian Zempilas said he wanted the show to be the number one program in it’s slot within five years.

“In five years, we want to be number one, and that is what we are here for,” Zempilas told the Seven-run paper. “Triple M is here to make a big mark, to have the loudest voice, to attract the most attention, to get people thinking.

“Ultimately, you come into these contests to be number one.” Zempilas said.,

The Lord Mayor recently ended his long run on talkback station 6PR. He has previously been the host of Weekend Sunrise and also currently part of the Seven Nightly News team and writes a regular column in The West Australian .

The new breakfast team will get to work from 18th January 2021.

