Lorraine James announces new album ‘Whatever the Weather II’

Culture

Electronic musician Lorraine James has shared that her new album Whatever the Weather II will be released on 14th March.

The new record features twelve new tracks and their all names after temperatures with titles such as 1°C, 5°C, and 11°C (Intermittent Rain).

It’s a sequel to her previous album Whatever the Weather which came out in 2022. While that record had a cover of artic imagery, this one has a much warmer feel with images of a desert landscape.

Unlike most of her releases this series of records is described as a “more impressionistic, inward gaze.”

The temperature of the song’s titles in not a weather record of when they were written, but rather a gage on how the artist was feeling emoptionally at the time of their creation.

The prolific artist has no shortage of music and often releases recordings online for limited times.

The artist, who identifies as queer, grew up in a tower block in North London before studying music at university.

She released her debut album For You and I on the Hyperdub label in 2019, but had previously build up a fanbase through self-funded releases through online platform Bandcamp.

The second record from Lorraine James was 2021’s Reflection, and in 2022 she put out another album called Building Something Beautiful For Me which was inspired by the work of gay composer Julius Eastman.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

