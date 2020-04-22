‘Love, Simon’ author Becky Albertalli announces new sequel

Beloved LGBTIQ+ teen novel Love, Simon took the world by storm when it was translated to the big screen in 2018, and the character’s original creator has announced the story isn’t over.

Becky Albertalli’s debut 2015 novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda introduced fans to ‘the Simonverse’, following up with Leah on the Offbeat in 2018.

Taking to Twitter this week, Albertalli announced there would be a third book in the series that takes Simon and friends to college.

Me for literally years: this is the end of the Simonverse. There are no sequels coming. Never. Me right now: LOVE, CREEKWOOD, a Simonverse novella, out 6/30/20 from @balzerandbray in hardcover, e-book, and audio. No info yet on int’l availability, but I hope to know more soon! pic.twitter.com/zvJjMnhANF — Becky Albertalli Updates (@beckyalbertalli) April 21, 2020

Albertalli said Love, Creekwood will be told in “all emails, and it’s set during the gang’s first year of college (after Leah on the Offbeat)” and before Love, Victor; the upcoming TV spin-off heading to Hulu.

“Also contains: shenanigans, exclamation points, yearning, Drunk Simon, Nostalgic Blue, Finals Week Abby, Valentine’s Day Leah, big decisions, and MUCH talk of kissing.”

Albertalli also announced that 100% of royalty advances from the book’s English release will be donated to the Trevor Project.

“It’s hard to explain how important @TrevorProject is to me,” Albertalli tweeted.

“They do the work I can’t, and they do i t with such thoughtfulness, care, and commitment to research-based best practices.”

Albertalli is set to reveal more information on Friday 24th April, promising fans another special announcement on this day.

Love, Creekwood is due for release on June 30th.

