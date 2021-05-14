LSDXOXO releases debut EP ‘Dedicated 2 Disrespect’

Today Philly-born, NYC-bred and Berlin-based DJ, producer and performer LSDXOXO releases his debut EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect, out now on XL Recordings / Remote Control Records.

Located at the intersections between rave, techno, house, gender, sexuality, camp and race, Dedicated 2 Disrespect is a project that oscillates between the politics and the party. Following previously released singles Sick Bitch and The Devil today LSDXOXO has shared a new lyric video for the EP’s closing track Mutant Exotic.

“Society tends to treat queerness as a threat,” says LSDXOXO, “So Mutant Exotic gaily touches on that narrative.”

Dedicated 2 Disrespect is LSDXOXO’s first EP with both original compositions and vocals; the follow-up to his 2020 mixtape Waiting 2 Exhale.

Now residing in Berlin and running his own club night Floorgasm, LSDXOXO is synonymous with the new wave of techno artists reclaiming Black queer spaces and injecting some much-needed fun and camp into the genre.

Take a listen to Mutant Exotic.

