Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

Singer songwriter Luca George has shared new EP, Say hi to Paula, along with the new dreamy melancholy pop single Flowers For You.

The 5-track EP dissects and ties together themes of love, loss, emotional struggle, and self-discovery, exploring the pain of broken relationships and the messy aftermath and struggle to find closure. With soaring vocals and anthemic production, this EP is described as a confession and proof that even in the wreckage, beauty can still bloom.

The new single Flowers For You was co-written with Caleb Harper from Perth indie rock band Spacey Jane and German Australian music producer Konstantin Kersting.

Luca George photographed by Cybele Malinowski.

George has shared that the song came out of heartbreak and moving on.

“After ending things with my partner, believing it was the right decision for both of us, I later tried to reconnect, hoping for a civil conversation. Instead, I was met with rejection as he chose to erase me from his life entirely. But even though he decided to hate me, I refused to give up on the love I still felt.

“The song is about determination – about showing up for someone who doesn’t want you anymore and offering them love no matter how much they push you away. Even if he needs to learn to hate me, I’ll always be there, flowers in hand, ready to offer him love and open arms whenever he decides to let it in again,” the singer shared.

The new EP sees Luca George working with a range of collaborators.

George collaborated with London based writer and producer Joseph Wander (Only The Poets, Declan J Donovan), English singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin, Grammy-winning producer, songwriter Eddie Serafica (Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb, James Bay), Scotish singer songwriter Aaron Smith, English singer-songwriter Callum Burrows (aka Saint Raymond), London based songwriter and producer Hugo Hardy, New Zealand songwriter and producer Harry Charles (OneRepublic, Tate McRae) , and New Zealand singer and songwriter Rita Mae.

”Every song on this EP is a story from my real life, nothing is made up even the name from the title Say hi to Paula is the real name of my ex-partner’s mum. It’s all about making the world cry in the most beautiful way. I always try to be the most open I possibly can with my lyrics…By saying “Say hi to Paula” for me, it’s almost a way of acknowledging that, while we may not be together, I still love you and appreciate everything you taught me.

“It’s a final, bittersweet gesture of respect and understanding, showing that love can persist beyond heartbreak.” George said of the thematic journey the EP takes.

The new EP features five fresh tunes including Flowers for You, brOKen, Crying in the Bathroom, Better Apart and Son of An Angel.

George delivered his debut EP You’ll Never Know Me Sober was released in 2023 and clocked up millions of streams online. Last year George shared the single Before You Hold Me.