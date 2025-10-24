Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

Culture

Singer songwriter Luca George has shared new EP, Say hi to Paula, along with the new dreamy melancholy pop single Flowers For You.

The 5-track EP dissects and ties together themes of love, loss, emotional struggle, and self-discovery, exploring the pain of broken relationships and the messy aftermath and struggle to find closure. With soaring vocals and anthemic production, this EP is described as a confession and proof that even in the wreckage, beauty can still bloom.

- Advertisement -

The new single Flowers For You was co-written with Caleb Harper from Perth indie rock band Spacey Jane and German Australian music producer Konstantin Kersting. 

Luca George photographed by Cybele Malinowski.

George has shared that the song came out of heartbreak and moving on.

“After ending things with my partner, believing it was the right decision for both of us, I later tried to reconnect, hoping for a civil conversation. Instead, I was met with rejection as he chose to erase me from his life entirely. But even though he decided to hate me, I refused to give up on the love I still felt.

“The song is about determination – about showing up for someone who doesn’t want you anymore and offering them love no matter how much they push you away. Even if he needs to learn to hate me, I’ll always be there, flowers in hand, ready to offer him love and open arms whenever he decides to let it in again,” the singer shared. 

The new EP sees Luca George working with a range of collaborators.

George collaborated with London based writer and producer  Joseph Wander (Only The Poets, Declan J Donovan), English singer-songwriter  Gabrielle Aplin, Grammy-winning producer, songwriter  Eddie Serafica (Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb, James Bay), Scotish singer songwriter  Aaron Smith, English singer-songwriter Callum Burrows (aka Saint Raymond), London based songwriter and producer Hugo Hardy, New Zealand songwriter and producer Harry Charles (OneRepublic, Tate McRae) , and New Zealand singer and songwriter Rita Mae.

”Every song on this EP is a story from my real life, nothing is made up even the name from the title Say hi to Paula is the real name of my ex-partner’s mum. It’s all about making the world cry in the most beautiful way. I always try to be the most open I possibly can with my lyrics…By saying “Say hi to Paula” for me, it’s almost a way of acknowledging that, while we may not be together, I still love you and appreciate everything you taught me.

“It’s a final, bittersweet gesture of respect and understanding, showing that love can persist beyond heartbreak.” George said of the thematic journey the EP takes.

The new EP features five fresh tunes including Flowers for You, brOKen, Crying in the Bathroom, Better Apart and Son of An Angel.

George delivered his debut EP You’ll Never Know Me Sober was released in 2023 and clocked up millions of streams online. Last year George shared the single Before You Hold Me.

Latest

Community

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

0
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

0
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.
News

Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

0
Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

0
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

0
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.
News

Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

0
Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men...
News

Dave Ball from Soft Cell and The Grid dies aged 66

0
Musician Dave Ball who was one half of electronic...

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

OUTinPerth -
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
Read more

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

Graeme Watson -
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
Read more

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

Graeme Watson -
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture