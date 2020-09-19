Lynn MacLaren puts her hand up for a return to politics

News | Filed under Local Posted by admin

Former State MLC Lynn MacLaren has confirmed she will be standing for pre-selection to replace retiring federal senator Rachael Siewert.

Senator Siewert recently announced she’ll be retiring at the next election, having served in the parliament since 2004.

MacLaren served several terms in the Western Australian parliament, she first joined the parliament in February 2005 when The Greens’ Jim Scott resigned to contest the lower house seat of Fremantle. Her first term in the WA parliament was short-lived as she failed to retain the seat at the 2005 election.

The Greens member regained her spot at the 2008 election, taking her seat in 2009 and was returned in 2013. During her time in parliament she has been a vocal campaigner for LGBTI rights and environmental issues. At the 2017 election MacLaren didn’t get a spot in the tight race for a seat in the Legislative Council.

During her time in state parliament MacLaren was a vocal supporter of the Safe Schools program, constantly highlighted the issue of global warming and fought against the Barnett government’s Shark-line policy.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.