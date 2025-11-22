Madonna shares her version of ‘Love Won’t Wait’

Madonna has shared her original demo of the Gary Barlow tune Love Won’t Wait.

The song was written by Madonna and regular collaborator Shep Pettibone for her Bedtime Stories album but it didn’t make the final track listing.

The song was passed on to Take That singer Gary Barlow who released his version of the song in 1997 as the second single from his debut album Open Road.

Now fans have gotten to hear Madonna’s original demo as its included on a new EP of remixes and lost tracks from the era.

The song has a definite 1970’s vibe, but wouldn’t have sounded out of place on Bedtime Stories along songs like Don’t Stop.

Next week Madonna will release an EP of tracks that failed to make the cut for her 1994 album. The singer will be reissuing the album alongside the new EP of unreleased songs and remixes.

The album saw Madonna turn towards a more RnB sound working with a top producers including Baby Face, Dallas Austin and Dave Hall. While the title track was a song originally written by Bjork, and produced by Massive Attack producer Marius De Vries.

Bedtime Stories: The Untold Chapter will be released on 28th November and also features previously unheard song Right on Time written with Austin.

Madonna has recently been revisiting her past albums and sharing rare and unreleased tracks. She recent put of Veronica Electronica, a companion remix LP to her Ray of Light album that was originally intended to be released back in the 90s. She also shared rare tracks and remixes from her Confessions on a Dance Floor album to mark its 20th anniversary.

The singers next album is expected early in 2026 and it’s a follow up to Confessions on a Dance Floor that sees her reunited with producer Stuart Price.