Madonna’s ‘Frozen’ single gets a digital release with rare mixes

Twenty three years ago Madonna entered a new phase in her career, releasing Frozen, the first single from her Ray of Light album. Now the song has been given a digital release with some previously hard to get remixes being added to the iTunes store this week.

The digital release has ten different versions of the song including the Widescreen Remix which was previously only available on the Japanese single release, plus the William Orbit Drumapella remix and Victor Calderone remix that were not previously widely available. These appear along side a remix from British band Stereo MCs.

Frozen was written by Madonna and long-term collaborator Patrick Leonard. For her seventh studio album Madonna turned to British producer William Orbit who produced all but one of the album’s 13 songs. Craig Armstrong, who had previously worked with Massive Attack, provided the orchestration.

The record came four years after Madonna’s previous record Bedtime Stories, in the intervening years the singer has become a mother for the first time, and filmed the musical Evita, as well as releasing a number of ballads for compilations albums. Frozen hailed a new era for the singer, with her songs featuring more personal lyrics and an intriguing mix of sounds.

The two preciously unavailable remixes acapella remixes are distinctly different, Orbit’s version is a brooding jazzy take on the track – devoid of vocals, as where Calderone’s version features cut up vocal samples and is firmly planted on the dance-floor with additional trumpet riffs and percussive conga beat driving the action.

