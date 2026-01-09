Madonna’s take on classic Italian tune ‘La Bambola’ has arrived

Madonna has shared her new tune La Bambola, the tune was created for the latest campaign from fashion label Dolce and Gabbana.

The 1968 Italian song La Bambola was originally recorded by Patty Pravo. This new recording allows Madonna to remind everyone of her Italian heritage.

Fans are eager for the singer’s next chapter with the release of her new album Confessions on a Dance Floor Part II which sees her reunited with producer Stuart Price. However this new single is reportedly not part of that project.

Price however is the producer on the recording. Alongside working with Madonna he’s also helmed albums for Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, Seal, Scissor Sisters and many others.

Take a listen to the full song.

Through out her career Madonna has done cover version on several occasions.

Most notably her cover of Don McLean’s American Pie which transformed the FM radio staple into a dancefloor pop jam. The recording was made for Madonna’s 2000 film The Next Big Thing. i

On her 1985 album Like a Virgin she delivered her take on the Rose Royce song Love Don’t Live Here Anymore. She’s also recorded the Eartha Kitt Christmas classic Santa Baby for a charity record, and included the jazz classic Fever on her 1992 record Erotica, releasing it as a single.

Madonna’s also laid down a version of John Lennon’s Imagine for a charity record and lesser known is her beautiful recording of the Vic Chesnutt song Guilty By Association. Madonna teamed up with her brother-in-law Joe Henry for a brooding take on the alt.country tune.