Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Madonna’s take on classic Italian tune ‘La Bambola’ has arrived

Culture

Madonna has shared her new tune La Bambola, the tune was created for the latest campaign from fashion label Dolce and Gabbana.

The 1968 Italian song La Bambola was originally recorded by Patty Pravo. This new recording allows Madonna to remind everyone of her Italian heritage.

- Advertisement -

Fans are eager for the singer’s next chapter with the release of her new album Confessions on a Dance Floor Part II which sees her reunited with producer Stuart Price. However this new single is reportedly not part of that project.

Price however is the producer on the recording. Alongside working with Madonna he’s also helmed albums for Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, Seal, Scissor Sisters and many others.

Take a listen to the full song.

Through out her career Madonna has done cover version on several occasions.

Most notably her cover of Don McLean’s American Pie which transformed the FM radio staple into a dancefloor pop jam. The recording was made for Madonna’s 2000 film The Next Big Thing. i

On her 1985 album Like a Virgin she delivered her take on the Rose Royce song Love Don’t Live Here Anymore. She’s also recorded the Eartha Kitt Christmas classic Santa Baby for a charity record, and included the jazz classic Fever on her 1992 record Erotica, releasing it as a single.

Madonna’s also laid down a version of John Lennon’s Imagine for a charity record and lesser known is her beautiful recording of the Vic Chesnutt song Guilty By Association. Madonna teamed up with her brother-in-law Joe Henry for a brooding take on the alt.country tune.

Latest

News

Malaysian ‘Glamping with Pride’ event under scrutiny

0
While it does not break any laws, its attracted the attention of politicians and police.
Culture

Culture Club share new music with double A-side single

0
Listen to new songs 'Letting Things Go' and 'The Next Thing Will Be Amazing'.
History

On This Gay Day | David Bowie died on this day in 2016

0
The world was shocked when Bowie's death was announced just days after the release of his final album.
Culture

Review | ‘Dreams’ shares multiple perspectives on first love

0
The film’s multiple perspectives of a first love question how fantasy can colour reality.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Malaysian ‘Glamping with Pride’ event under scrutiny

0
While it does not break any laws, its attracted the attention of politicians and police.
Culture

Culture Club share new music with double A-side single

0
Listen to new songs 'Letting Things Go' and 'The Next Thing Will Be Amazing'.
History

On This Gay Day | David Bowie died on this day in 2016

0
The world was shocked when Bowie's death was announced just days after the release of his final album.
Culture

Review | ‘Dreams’ shares multiple perspectives on first love

0
The film’s multiple perspectives of a first love question how fantasy can colour reality.
History

On This Gay Day | Multiple celebrities came out to criticise Derek Jarman

0
Celebrities criticise Derek Jarman's comments about Sir Ian McKellen  On...

Malaysian ‘Glamping with Pride’ event under scrutiny

OUTinPerth -
While it does not break any laws, its attracted the attention of politicians and police.
Read more

Culture Club share new music with double A-side single

OUTinPerth -
Listen to new songs 'Letting Things Go' and 'The Next Thing Will Be Amazing'.
Read more

On This Gay Day | David Bowie died on this day in 2016

OUTinPerth -
The world was shocked when Bowie's death was announced just days after the release of his final album.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture