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Melanie C announces massive world tour including Perth date in November

Culture

Ahead of the release of Sweat, her ninth studio album, Melanie C has announced a massive world tour.

After shows in Canada, the USA, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Tokyo, she’ll head Down Under – with Perth as her first destination.

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The Australian leg of the tour begins on Wednesday 11 November at the Astor Theatre, Perth.

The Spice Girl will then play Friday 13 November at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne; Saturday 14 November at The Tivoli, Brisbane; and Sunday 15 November at Enmore Theatre, Sydney.

Melanie C will perform at some of the country’s most iconic theatres, promising to deliver an electrifying live show that celebrates new album Sweat, alongside the hits that have defined an extraordinary three-decade career.

Recorded across London, Stockholm and Los Angeles, Sweat unites every part of Melanie’s story – athlete, pop icon, underground DJ and lifelong raver – into one cohesive and uplifting body of work. 

“Music gets me through tough moments – I’m proud to bring out a joyful record in a dark time,” Melanie said of the album.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, 20 March, 10am (local). For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

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