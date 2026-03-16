WAAC and HepatitisWA to merge from July 2026

Two of Western Australia’s best known community health organisations will merge with WAAC and HepatitisWA confirming they will become a single entity from 1 July 2026.

The decision follows more than a year of consultation and due diligence, and will bring HIV, hepatitis, sexual health, LGBTIQA+ and harm reduction services closer together under one organisation. The move is aimed at building a stronger and more sustainable future for these important community services.

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Brenton Clark, HepatitisWA Board Chair, Daniel Vujcich WAAC CEO, Rebecca Smith HepatitisWA CEO and Conrad Liveris WAAC Board Chair.

Both groups say staff, clients, board members and community stakeholders were consulted throughout the process, alongside financial, legal and governance reviews, and that no barrier to the merger was identified.

The move joins two organisations with long histories in adjacent parts of community health. WAAC was founded in 1985 during the AIDS crisis, when community activists stepped in to respond to fear, stigma and government inaction. Forty years on, it has grown into the state’s leading provider of HIV support, clinical services, sexual health promotion, counselling, education and LGBTIQA+ community services.

HepatitisWA has built its role around support, advocacy, prevention and care for people affected by viral hepatitis, with a service model that spans harm reduction, outreach, education and clinic-based care.

WAAC chair Conrad Liveris said the merger was intended to strengthen long term service delivery.

“This is a careful and deliberate decision by both Boards after extensive consultation and due diligence. WAAC and HepatitisWA each bring deep expertise, trusted relationships and a long history of service to communities in Western Australia. By coming together, we can build a stronger and more sustainable organisation that is better placed to serve our communities for decades to come.”

In their latest reporting, both organisations recorded operating surpluses, with WAAC reporting revenue of just under $6 million in 2024/25, and HepatitisWA reporting total operating income of $1.82 million.

Together, the organisations are expected to create a broader service platform covering HIV and hepatitis care, blood borne virus prevention, sexual health, LGBTIQA+ health, peer support, education and health promotion. The final service model will be developed during the transition.

Current WAAC chief executive Daniel Vujcich will lead the merged organisation. He said the next phase would focus on shaping the new entity with staff, clients and community members.

“This merger creates an opportunity to build something stronger, more connected and more sustainable. The work ahead is about listening carefully to staff, clients and community members, and co-designing a service that reflects the needs of the communities we serve. People will have real opportunities to help shape the new organisation, including its branding and identity.” Dr Vujcich said.

The organisations also acknowledged HepatitisWA interim chief executive Rebecca Smith for her role in guiding the process.

The merged organisation will operate under a new name, to be developed through a brand consultation process that includes staff and community input. Existing sub-brands including HepatitisWA, WAAC, M Clinic, Freedom, and Deen Clinic will be retained.