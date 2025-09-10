MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk shot at college event in Utah

Evangelical Christian influencer and high profile Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk has been shot while appearing at an event at a university campus is Utah.

The founder of youth organisation Turning Point USA, is reportedly in a critical condition.

- Advertisement -

Initial reports suggested campus security had detained an elderly man, but later reports suggested he had been released and police and federal law enforcement agents are continuing to search for a suspect.

Charlie Kirk at Tampa Convention Centre Florida 2025, photographed by Gage Skidmore, published via a Creative Commons license CC BY-SA 4.0

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

Kirk was presenting on of his ‘Prove Me Wrong’ sessions on the campus when the incident occurred. His event sees him visiting university campuses and arguing with students who hold progressive views.

Ahead of his visit to the university an online petition calling for him to be barred from appearing on the campus garnered over 1,000 signatures but university officials defended his appearance saying they were committed to “free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue”.

Video from the event shows Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone under a white tent with the slogans “The American Comeback’ and ‘Prove Me Wrong’. When the shot is heard Kirk can be seen reaching to his neck and blood pours from his body.

In the wake of the shots being fired people in the crowd scream and begin running away from the gathering.

US President Donald Trump has posted a message of support for Kirk on his Truth Social platform.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” President Trump wrote.

Kirk has been accused of promoting misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 US election, and has spoken out against a wide range of issues including birth control, immigration, and LGBTIQA+ rights.

He has been a vocal opponent to transgender health care and marriage equality, and has previously quoted biblical passages at public appearances.