Magda Szubanski to be inducted into Logie Hall of Fame

At Sunday night’s Logie Awards Australian comedian and actor Magda Szubanski will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She’ll be the fifth woman to be inducted in the awards long history, following in the footsteps of Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Noni Hazlehurst, Ruth Cracknell and Rebecca Gibney.

Szubanski first came to prominence in sketch comedy shows including The D-Generation, Fast Forward and Full Frontal.

She later branched out appearing in feature films including Babe and lending her voice to the animated feature Happy Feet. More recently she’s appeared as the host of a revival of The Weakest Link.

Szubanski’s most well known role though is as Sharon Strzelecki on the comedy series Kath & Kim. A role that she regularly returns to in one-off appearances, TV commercial and special events.

Announcing her induction into the Hall of Fame the award’s organisers said she’d defined Australian comedy.

“With a career spanning nearly four decades, the much-loved Magda Szubanski has helped define Australian comedy, creating some of the country’s most beloved and enduring characters,” organisers said in a statement.

“The TV WEEK Logie Award Hall of Fame recognises outstanding and continued contribution and enrichment to Australian television culture by an individual, a group of individuals, or a program.”

“Magda’s contribution to comedy, literature, activism, and Australia’s cultural identity is profound and influential.”

“This induction into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame celebrates not only a remarkable television career but also a lifetime of shaping hearts, headlines, and history, and giving audiences the gift of huge laughs.”

Earlier this year Szubanski shared that she was undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer. Szubanski shared that she had been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma in a video which showed her newly shaved head as she prepared to begin chemotherapy treatment.