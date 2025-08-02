Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Magda Szubanski to be inducted into Logie Hall of Fame

News

At Sunday night’s Logie Awards Australian comedian and actor Magda Szubanski will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She’ll be the fifth woman to be inducted in the awards long history, following in the footsteps of Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Noni Hazlehurst, Ruth Cracknell and Rebecca Gibney.

- Advertisement -

Szubanski first came to prominence in sketch comedy shows including The D-Generation, Fast Forward and Full Frontal.

She later branched out appearing in feature films including Babe and lending her voice to the animated feature Happy Feet. More recently she’s appeared as the host of a revival of The Weakest Link.

Szubanski’s most well known role though is as Sharon Strzelecki on the comedy series Kath & Kim. A role that she regularly returns to in one-off appearances, TV commercial and special events.

Announcing her induction into the Hall of Fame the award’s organisers said she’d defined Australian comedy.

“With a career spanning nearly four decades, the much-loved Magda Szubanski has helped define Australian comedy, creating some of the country’s most beloved and enduring characters,” organisers said in a statement.

“The TV WEEK Logie Award Hall of Fame recognises outstanding and continued contribution and enrichment to Australian television culture by an individual, a group of individuals, or a program.”

“Magda’s contribution to comedy, literature, activism, and Australia’s cultural identity is profound and influential.”

“This induction into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame celebrates not only a remarkable television career but also a lifetime of shaping hearts, headlines, and history, and giving audiences the gift of huge laughs.”

Earlier this year Szubanski shared that she was undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer. Szubanski shared that she had been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma in a video which showed her newly shaved head as she prepared to begin chemotherapy treatment.

Latest

News

Juan Carlos Florián Silva appointed Colombia’s Minister for Equality and Equity

0
The politician has wide experience in political science, but also previously worked as an adult film actor.
News

Tasmania senator Josh Dolega uses first speech to speak to queer youth

0
Dolega is the first gay senator from Tasmania who is a member of the Labor party.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Set-Up Girl’ is a bisexual teen tale

0
The YA book is by author Sasha Vey.
News

Perth worker reportedly fired for incorrectly addressing non-binary colleague

0
Details of the case have been discussed in legal circles with businesses encouraged to have clear policies.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Juan Carlos Florián Silva appointed Colombia’s Minister for Equality and Equity

0
The politician has wide experience in political science, but also previously worked as an adult film actor.
News

Tasmania senator Josh Dolega uses first speech to speak to queer youth

0
Dolega is the first gay senator from Tasmania who is a member of the Labor party.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Set-Up Girl’ is a bisexual teen tale

0
The YA book is by author Sasha Vey.
News

Perth worker reportedly fired for incorrectly addressing non-binary colleague

0
Details of the case have been discussed in legal circles with businesses encouraged to have clear policies.
News

Court strikes down laws against homosexuality in St Lucia

0
The win is being celebrated by the local LGBTIQA+ communities.

Juan Carlos Florián Silva appointed Colombia’s Minister for Equality and Equity

OUTinPerth -
The politician has wide experience in political science, but also previously worked as an adult film actor.
Read more

Tasmania senator Josh Dolega uses first speech to speak to queer youth

OUTinPerth -
Dolega is the first gay senator from Tasmania who is a member of the Labor party.
Read more

Bibliophile | ‘The Set-Up Girl’ is a bisexual teen tale

OUTinPerth -
The YA book is by author Sasha Vey.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture