Australians show their love for Magda Szubanski following her cancer diagnosis

Australian celebrities have showed their support for actor and comedian Magda Szubanski after she shared she’d been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer earlier this week.

Szubanski shared that she had been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma in a video which showed her newly shaved head as she prepares to begin chemotherapy treatment.

- Advertisement -

Actor Sam Neill, who has faced in own cancer battle, was one of the first to offer support. There’s also been public messages of support from Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue, Carrie Bickmore and Dave Hughes.

Rove McManus said “Lots of love and support to you beautiful one,” on social media, while Tracy Grimshaw, Sylvia Jeffreys, Poh Ling Yeow, David Campbell and Edwina Bartholomew also offered support.

“I love you so much Magda. Massive hugs being sent to you and so many more in person to come,” actor and singer Hugh Sheridan commented.

While former Australian of the Year Grace Tame said, “Sending you all the love in the world and warm, immuno-safe virtual hugs.”

Politician Sarah Hanson-Young posted a message of support, while Foreign Minister Penny Wong made a video with a positive message.

Sadly the actor has also been hit be a wave of negative messages from anti-vaxers who took aim at Szubanski appearing in a campaign that promoted vaccines during the Covid pandemic.

After one of Australia’s largest media organisations published many of the hateful comments Szubanski has hit back, describing them as libelous, and an example of cut-and-paste journalism.

“Let me be very very clear…I helped out as a good citizen to morale boost during COVID but I NEVAH EVAH was an “avid supporter of vaccinations” and categorically DID NOT insist on them for others. Why? Because – I’m not a frickin doctor!! I’ve seen this LIBEL repeated several times now. Lazy cut-and-paste journalism Please correct.” Szubanski said on X.

“This lie has gone beyond trolls and is now creeping into reports. I won’t ignore incorrect information intended to warp the narrative and the truth.” she added.

The much-loved comedian also had a message of thanks for all the fans who’ve sent messages of support.

“A huge thank you to everyone for their kind wishes, support and love. I’m really feeling it and it helps.” she posted alongside a strong of pink heart emojis.

A petition at Change.org has seen hundreds of people sharing messages of how much joy Magda has brought them.