‘Magic Mike’ gets ready for his last dance with a new film in 2023

The third installment of the blockbuster Magic Mike film franchise will hit cinemas in early 2023 with the musical comedy Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The creative team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again.

Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. Starring alongside Tatum Channing is Salma Hayek Pinault.

In the new film “Magic” Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida.

For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance slides into theaters only in North America on February 10, 2023 and internationally beginning 8 February 2023.

Check out the trailer.

