Making Mother’s Day include all types of mothers

Mother’s Day is a time for flowers, heartfelt cards, and thanking the incredible people who raised us. But what if you have more than one mum, or if the person who raised you isn’t your mum at all? What if it’s your dad, your step-mum, your auntie or a family friend who’s stepped in?

This Mother’s Day, Rainbow Families, the non-profit organisation working to connect, support, and empower LGBTQ+ families, and Moonpig, the online personalised card and gift company, are working to ensure everyone has the opportunity to celebrate the mother figures in their lives—no matter what form they take, with a uniquely inclusive card collection.

Let’s face it, not every family fits the ‘mum, dad, and two kids’ mould, and for many people, finding the right Mother’s Day card or gift can be challenging. Traditional cards don’t reflect the diverse realities of modern families and limited options leave many feeling excluded.

In fact, Google search data shows that since 2020, “LGBTQ+ Mother’s Day cards” have returned more searches than “Mother’s Day cards” in Australia – demonstrating the demand for increased representation in cards.

“Mother’s Day can be tricky for diverse families says Petria Leggo-Field, QLD State Coordinator at Rainbow Families.

“Many families in the Rainbow Families community don’t fit into a box, they don’t have a mum and a dad, and buying cards and gifts is difficult. That’s why we are delighted to work with Moonpig to create an inclusive Mother’s Day card range.

“This partnership is about making sure everyone has the chance to celebrate the people who love and support them, and our community can’t wait to finally be able to purchase cards that include the diversity of our families this Mother’s Day.”

Petria Leggo-Field and family.

The card range, co-designed by Rainbow Families, embraces the broader definition of motherhood and advocates to ensure all families can find the perfect Mother’s Day card. By expanding the traditional narrative of Mother’s Day, Moonpig and Rainbow Families hope to make this annual celebration more meaningful and accessible to all.

“One of the really good things about this company is you can actually write your own messages inside, so it’s all completely personable.” Leggo-Field told OUTinPerth.

“On the fronts of the cards, they’re super relatable to families that have two mum families or step-mum families. Maybe you’ve got a gunkle or a munkle. There are so many terms that are out there, and it just goes to show that there’s such a need for it. So why just have the one traditional card that doesn’t really suit everyone?”

“We know that love and care aren’t confined to one family structure,” said Mary Liu, Director, New Markets at Moonpig. Traditional Mother’s Day cards aren’t reflective of today’s world, which is why we’ve partnered with Rainbow Families to create a collection that showcases the diversity of modern families. Everyone deserves to feel seen and celebrated on Mother’s Day, no matter what your family looks like.”

The new collection, now live on Moonpig, features five cards which bring some much-needed inclusivity to Mother’s Day.

All proceeds from this collection will go to Rainbow Families to support their mission to build a community which fosters resiliency by connecting, supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ families. You can find their donation page here.

Leggo-Field shared that Rainbow Families work includes a wide-range of things that support rainbow families from running playgroups, to family disco events and picnics.

As a mum to four she also shares her idea of a perfect Mother’s Day saying, “What makes a perfect Mother’s Day is spending it with the people you love, having those kids connected with you.”

To check out the full range of inclusive Mother’s Day cards, visit the Moonpig website.