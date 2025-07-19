Malaysian police raid HIV outreach event and arrest attendees

Police in Malaysia have revealed that they raided what they describe as a “gay party” detaining around 20 young men who were attending.

The raid took place in June but has only just been made public. The raid took place in Kota Baru in Kelantan.

- Advertisement -

Kelantan police chief Commander Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the raid was based on a tip off from the public and intelligence gathered by a special task force. Police say the event had been promoted as a “food party”. Police told the media that they were expecting 100 men to be in attendance but when they conducted their raid only 20 people were present.

Homosexuality is illegal is Malaysia, and there have been reports that authorities have begun to take a more hardline approach after years of growing acceptance of LGBTIQA+ Malaysians.

Police told local media that they had discovered condoms and HIV medication at the event, and when they searched the contents of attendees mobile phones they discovered pornographic content.

Three people were charged over the content on their phones, while the other seventeen were not arrested.

Police said there was no evidence of sexual activity occurring at the event, and everyone was fully dressed and appeared ‘manly”, but they were concerned that the men may have been planning to have sex because condoms and preventative HIV medication was present.

“The presence of condoms and HIV medication suggests preparations were in place should such activity happen.” Commander Mohd Yusoff said.

Event was an outreach project to prevent HIV

The event however was being organised by the Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) as part of its work to increase awareness about HIV.

It has been arranged by Kota Jembal Health Clinic inline with the Malaysian Health Ministries directives. There is now pressure on police to amend their public statements and acknowledged they raided a preventative health event.

A conglomerate of rights groups have called on the police to be held accountable for their response. They highlight that the event included health talks with healthcare providers, including doctors. Participants were then given an opportunity to undertake HIV testing.

The twenty people who will still at the event when police performed their raid were mainly the men who will still waiting for their test results.

The statement clarifying that the event was a health initiative is signed by 31 organisations and individuals.

“Following the incident, we have heard that many LGBTQ people are afraid of seeking health services or attending such events in the future.

“It is important to note that the police, for years now, have moved away from raiding health events and centres that target marginalised groups, as it goes against public health goals and approaches. Such raids and threats to health centres have a deterring effect on health-seeking behaviour among marginalised populations.” they said.

They also alleged that police had not been honest in their reports to media, sharing that they event was free, not a paid event as police had claimed. They also denied the event had been organised and promoted over social media.

They said the police’s media announcement “enforces the hypersexualisation of LGBT people and stigma related to HIV and LGBT people.” while also increasing the fear of people’s HIV status being made public without their consent.

They also called out the police’s description of people appearing “manly” and being “fully clothed”.

“The description of the gender expression and identity of attendees was also stigmatising. The attendees were fully clothed at the event because it was a health event, and not a sex party, as the police alleged.” the rights groups and concerned citizens wrote.

Kelantan police chief Commander Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

Police chief says he has evidence it was a planned sex party

The police chief however has brushed off the criticism and revelation that a health event had been raided.

“Let them say what they want, but we the police have the evidence that led to the operation,” Commander Commander Mohd Yusoff told the New Straits Times.

The commander was appointed to his current role in October 2024.

“The role of police chief carries significant responsibility, and I’m committed to upholding this trust with integrity to ensure public safety and security in this state while also strengthening public trust in police services,” he said when his appointment was announced last year.