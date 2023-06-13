Man accused of assault at Kellie-Jay Keen rally sent to diversion program

A 20-year-old New Zealander accused of assaulting an elderly woman during the protests in Auckland where British provocateur Kellie-Jay Keen was appearing has been sent to a diversion program.

The New Zealand Herald has reported the young man who was accused of punching the elderly woman in the head two times at the rally in March was now in a diversion program. A court order prevents the publication of his name.

The British speaker who toured Australia with her controversial Let Women Speak event was forced to cancel her two New Zealand dates when protesters overran her Auckland event. In footage shared on social media in the days following the altercation the young man could be seen striking the elderly woman at least twice.

He first appeared in court back in April, and the court will hear of his progress in the diversion program in October.

Police diversion programs are a scheme which provide an alternative to full prosecution. For eligible adult defendants, who are typically at the lower end of the post-charge spectrum, meet certain criteria, and who accept and complete diversion, Police can seek to have their charges dismissed by the court.

The programs goals are to see offenders be held accountable, provide opportunities for people to make amends, offer access to support services, and provide a pathway to avoiding future criminal convictions.

Local group Speak Up For Women has voiced concern about the decision. Spokeswoman Suzanne Levy told the news outlet that the court decision to grant diversion for the incident was part of a “dangerous cultural shift”.

In a Facebook post the group said they were disappointed with the decision.

“This Court decision to grant diversion to the man who assaulted the 70 year old grandmother at the Let Women Speak event in Albert Park is part of a dangerous cultural shift the political class has endorsed – that the use of physical violence is to be expected and excused in retaliation for words or beliefs that don’t align with theirs.

“Men are taking advantage of this new loophole to abuse, threaten and assault women because of the “words are harm” claim promoted by a loud minority.” they said.

Transgender rights activist Eli Rubashkyn, who memorably poured tomato juice on Kellie-Jay Keen, has also been charged with assault.

She has pleaded not guilty and the case returns to court in July. If convicted she faces up to six months in prison.

