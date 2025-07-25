Manchester rapist convicted over 5 sexual assaults around gay village

Algerian national Sid Ali Djelid, 39, has been convicted over 5 violent sexual assaults that occurred around Manchester’s Canal Street gay village in 2024. Three separate victims were involved.

Warning: This story has details which may be upsetting to some readers.

A court heard that the man, who also used the alias Mourad Malki, preyed upon intoxicated victims who were both male and female. The attacks occurred between February and July 2024.

The first attack occurred in February 2024 in the early hours of the morning. CCTV footage shows Djelid leading an intoxicated female victim down a secluded back street in the city centre before he raped the woman, and then stole her mobile phone.

The second victim was approached by Djelid in June outside a bar on Canal Street. After engaging the man in conversation he walked him to a secluded location and committed a second rape. The man’s phone and jewelry was also stolen.

The third attack took place a few days later when Djelid approached a man who was visiting Manchester and had become lost. He offered to help him back to his hotel but instead lured him to a secluded area near Canal Street and raped the man. The man’s phone and wallet were stolen.

On Thursday he was convicted of five counts of rape relating to the three incidents following a five week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Following the conviction being handed down Senior Investigating Officer Paul Davies from Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team thanked the victims who had come forward.

“Firstly, I would like to commend all the victims who came forward. Without them Djelid may not have been caught and could still be prowling the streets.

“Being drunk is not a crime. Everybody who visits the city centre should feel safe. Safe in the knowledge that they can go and enjoy themselves without fear of being attacked.

“What makes these crimes particularly heinous is the deliberate and premeditated nature of Djelid’s actions. He would specifically seek out intoxicated individuals, often presenting himself as an upstanding member of the public, before leading them to secluded locations.

“He would then subject them to horrific sexual attacks and steal their belongings which included mobile phones and bank cards which he would then use.

“These convictions reflect not only the severity of Djelid’s crimes but also the lasting impact they have had on his victims. Such predatory behaviour has no place in Greater Manchester, and those who feel it is acceptable to commit offences of this sort will be brought to justice.” Davies said.

Rebekah Tomlinson, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said the crimes committed by Djelid were horrifying.



“Sid Ali Djelid is a serial sex offender who posed serious danger to both men and women – carrying out his horrifying crimes in one of the most celebrated and historic nightlife hotspots in the country.

“The way he targeted lone individuals who he believed would be vulnerable was both calculating and insidious. Having raped his victims, he also stole their property before he fled.

“Canal Street holds a special place in the heritage of Manchester and the LGBT community, and those on a night out have the right to enjoy themselves free from the fear of abuse and attack.

“Djelid’s crimes will doubtless leave a lasting impact on the victims – and my deepest thanks goes to them for supporting this prosecution. Without their evidence, this dangerous man would still be in our community.” Tomlinson said.

