Margaret Court’s church received over $500k in JobKeeper support

Reports have emerged that Margaret Court’s Victory Life Centre received more than half a million dollars in JobKeeper payments, despite almost no downturn in revenue.

The Guardian has highlighted that Court’s Pentecostal church received more than $500,000 in overall support payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Victory Life Church spokesperson James Chan said a 17% drop in April 2020 made the church eligible for the JobKeeper support.

“That made us eligible for JobKeeper,” Chan said, “Without the JobKeeper we would just have broke even.”

“We are very grateful to the government.”

In the 19/20 financial year, Victory Life Centre recorded a drop of $19,669 in revenue – just 0.72% less than the previous financial year.

The religious leader and tennis champion made headlines earlier this year, when it was announced she would be elevated to the highest level of the Order of Australia.

Previous recipients of the awards had refused or returned their honours in protest of Court’s elevation, in light of her anti-LGBTQIA+ views and opposition to marriage equality.

Court also spoke out against Premier Mark McGowan last month, when the Australian Christian Lobby were blocked from using state-owned venues for their leader Martyn Iles’ national tour – a decision which was lauded by local LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups, but later overturned.

“I want to implore all Australians to stand in this time for freedom of speech.” Reverend Court said in a video posted to the Victory Life Centre’s YouTube page.

“Martyn Iles, Managing Director of the Australian Christian Lobby, was unable to hire the Albany Entertainment Centre of the Perth Concert Hall because his views do not line up with the present WA government.”

“I want to call on all Australians to action, call and write to Premier McGowan, or your local MPs and say ‘this is not right.’” Reverend Margaret Court said.

“We need to be a voice at this time, come on Australia, stand up and be a voice of truth.”

