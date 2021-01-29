Two more awards returned in protest of Margaret Court honour

Two more recipients of Australia’s top honours have returned their awards in opposition to the decision to elevate Margaret Court to the highest level of the order.

Former Australian consul-general to Bali, Brent Hall, and medical professor Caroline de Costa have both announced they will be relinquishing their titles in light of Court’s promotion.

Hall, who was awarded for his services to the families and loved ones of the 2002 Bali bombing victims, said he admired the actions of others who had given up their awards.

“Justifying hate speech in the name of religion is definitely not OK,” Hall told The New Daily.

“These days sporting bodies have codes of conduct in place to make it clear that hate speech in unacceptable.”

“Why then does the body that decides our national honours (including many for sporting achievements) pay no regard at all to hate speech?”

Women’s reproductive health expert Professor de Costa said her gay son was a driving force behind her decision.

“Over the intervening fourteen years she has used her position as a public figure to espouse views on sexuality that are harmful and damaging to a large proportion of my fellow Australians,” Prof. de Costa said in a letter to Governor-General David Hurley.

“By the decision to make this award to Mrs Court the Commonwealth government essentially condones the expression of her hurtful views.”

Hall and Professor de Costa join Canberra doctor Clara Tuck Meng Soo, journalist Kerry O’Brien, musician Mark Walton, painter Peter Kingston and former Uniting Church president Reverend Alistair Macrae in shedding their titles.

OIP Staff

