Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival announces its 2024 lineup

The Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival has announced an impressive lineup for its 2024 outing.

The festival runs from 17 – 19 May and guests include A. C. Grayling, Clementine Ford, Wendy Harmer, William McInnes, Dr Gemma Nisbet and librarian Kerry Darnell.

The three-day festival look into people’s love of reading from every angle and features writers, publishers, agents, librarians, and most importantly – readers.

For it’s 16th outing the festival has a stack of guests including author, tennis star and commentator Jelena Dokic, Heather Morris fresh from the US release of the TV adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, best-selling crime and thriller writer Candice Fox, and social psychologist and best-selling author Hugh Mackay will all feature on the main stage.

They join U.K based headliners A.C. Grayling and Andrew O’Hagan, and much-loved Australian writers Wendy Harmer, William McInnes and Holly Ringland, who will all be in conversation about their new releases.

From Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19, the three-day storytelling spectacular features a variety of free and ticketed events in Margaret River, Augusta, Busselton and Dunsborough.

This year there are two festival hubs, at Nala Bardip Mia – Margaret River HEART and at Shelter Brewing Co in Busselton. These venues will host highlight events including author in-conversation sessions, panels and writer’s workshops, and author dinners.

Festival & Creative Director of the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival, Sian Baker said it’s all about a love of reading.

“The festival is about fostering a love of reading and writing, supporting all the budding writers in the region, celebrating a love of literature, a love of words, a love of storytelling and bringing people together. There’s something for everybody, it’s inclusive, creative and stimulating.”

Festival goers will have the opportunity to see some of the best new and emerging Western Australian authors at the writers’ workshops that cover a wide range of writing themes, skills and disciplines.

For budding writers or those interested in the process of writing, there is a combination of free events on Friday 17 May at Nala Bardip Mia and other low-cost events throughout the weekend in the Writers Room to suit every budget. Writers’ events will also be hosted at the Busselton and Dunsborough Libraries.

Tickets are now on sale now at www.mrrwfestival.com

OIP Staff