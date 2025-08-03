Search
Mariah Carey announces new album ‘Here For It All’ arriving in September

Culture

Mariah Carey has shared that her upcoming album will be titled Here For It All and will arrive this September ahead of her headlining the Fridayz Live Tour around Australia.

The album’s second single Sugar Sweet has just arrived and features a collaboration with Shenseea and Kehlani.

The track was produced by Carey alongside Harv, who has previously worked with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Eminem and Gucci Mane.

Recently Mariah ushered in her brand new era with the release of Type Dangerous, the lead single for Here For It All, driving fans into a frenzy. Type Dangerous was accompanied with a viral music video featuring a cameo by Mr. Beast.

No other details of the album have been revealed so fans will have to wait and see who else Mariah Carey teams up with for collaborations and which producers have contributed to the new record.

It’s been seven years since the singer’s last album Caution came out. Earlier this year Carey released a 20th anniversary version of her The Emancipation of Mimi record.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

