Mariah Carey to headline the Fridayz Live tour

Mariah Carey will be the headline act when the Fridayz Live tour returns across Australia later this year.

With over 200 millions album sales under her belt, Carey is definitely a global superstar and she’ll be delivering a hit packed set to close off the show. The singer’s return to Australia comes as she celebrates twenty years of her landmark album The Emancipation of Mimi.

- Advertisement -

The line up also includes Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tiny Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

The tour will begin in Brisbane on 17th October before travelling to Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. Tickets for the General Pubic go on sale from Monday 2nd June.

Mariah Carey first found chart success with her 1990 self-titled debut album that included the hits Vision of Love, Love Takes Time, Someday and I Don’t Want to Cry. The following year she released a more dance orientated follow up. She collaborated with C+C Music Factory producers David Cole and Robert Cilvilles on Emotions and scored more hits with Make It Happen and Can’t Let Go.

In 1992 she recorded an MTV Unplugged session that brought more success, including a duet with Trey Lorenz singing the Jackson 5 ballad I’ll Be There.

1993’s Music Box included Dreamlover, Hero, Anytime You Need a Friend, Without You and Never Forget You. The following year she teamed up with Luther Vandross for a cover of Endless Love, and released her most successful album Merry Christmas – to date its sold 15 million copies.

In 1995 Mariah Carey released Daydream which included Fantasy, Always be My Baby and she teamed up with Boyz II Men for One Sweet Day, which highlighted loss of loved ones due to the AIDS epidemic. The song spent 16 weeks at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Butterfly continued her run of chart success in 1997 with Honey as its lead single. Two years later 1999’s Rainbow included Heartbreaker, Thank God i Found You and she teamed up with Westlife for Against All Odds.

In 2001 Carey starred in the film Glitter which was a box office flip, and the associated album also struggled. The lead single Loverboy was the lowest charting lead-single release to date. The record has since become a cult favourite.

Around the same time the singer had mental breakdown which filled the pages of tabloid newspapers. Afterwards she divorced her husband Tommy Mottola who was the head of her record company. Her 2002 album Charmbraclet also struggled to find success.

The singer had a triumphant return to the charts with the release of the Emancipation of Mimi in 2005 which saw her working with Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Nelly and Pharrell Williams. The album spurred six singles.

Carey has gone on to record five more albums, her most recent being 2018’s Caution.

Friday 17 October

Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane

18+

https://fridayz.co/BNE2025

Saturday 18 October

ENGIE Stadium | Sydney

GA standing 18+

Other areas are licensed all ages

https://fridayz.co/SYD2025

Friday 24 October

Langley Park | Perth

18+

https://fridayz.co/PER2025



Saturday 25 October

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne

Licensed all ages

https://fridayz.co/MEL2025