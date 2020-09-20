Marta Dusseldorp makes her first appearance in Wentworth

This week’s episode of Wentworth see the arrival of highly respected Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp.

Dusseldorp, star of Janet King and A Place to Call Home, was announced as a cast member when the current series began, and fans have been patiently waiting for her arrival. Her character Sheila Bausch enters the Wentworth compound on Tuesday September 22 at 8.30pm on Fox Showcase.

Sheila is charged with multiple counts of murder, but when it is revealed she is part of the True Path cult. Queer characters Lou (Kate Box) and Reb (Zoe Terakes) escaped from True Path before being sent to prison and long held secrets threaten to be exposed. Through out the current series it’s been hinted through a series of flashbacks that the cult may have subjected the couple to conversion therapy tactics.

Dusseldorp said she was excited be joining the popular series.

“I jumped at the chance to play the role of Sheila; she is very different to the roles I have played recently. Having always admired Wentworth from afar I am grateful for the opportunity to join this stellar ensemble in its final season”.

Showrunner Jo Porter said the performance Dusseldorp delivers in the series is captivating.

“Marta’s performances are always so exciting: infusing a sense of danger, intrigue and depth into the roles she plays. We are so proud of the roll call of Australia’s finest Actors that have joined us on Wentworth and thrilled to be able to now add Marta’s name to that list. I know audiences will be as excited as we were to see her pull on the teal to join us playing the mercurial and tortured Sheila Bausch – her performance is of course once again captivating.”

The show recently finished filming its 100th and final ever episode. Fans have just two more episodes to watch in the current series and will then have to wait until 2021 for the last 10 episodes in the long running series.

Take a look at the preview for this week’s episode.

