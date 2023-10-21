Marty Sheargold allegedly used homophobic slur during AFL meltdown

Radio announcer Marty Sheargold disappeared unexpectedly from his Triple M Melbourne breakfast show recently, with the station later announcing he was taking a break from all media commitments.

Now details have emerged about the comedy star causing a ruckus at the AFL Grand Final during the half time break, and claims that Sheargold used a homophobic slur in a tirade against some of the station’s guests at a VIP event.

Television industry TV Blackbox has claimed that Sheargold was asked to leave the Melbourne Cricket Ground after displaying behaviour that has been described as “drunken and offensive”.

Sheargold was reportedly sitting in the corporate area of the venue with senior management of parent company SCA and key advertising clients. Patrons seated nearby have shared that the comedian allegedly used vulgar language throughout the game and later took offense at people eating salads.

The comedian allegedly shouted at the guests “only faggots eat salad at the footy”.

The station has denied reports that their star was asked to leave the venue, saying he left of his own accord during the third quarter. He remained on air the following week, but disappeared from the airwaves after reports of his behaviour began appearing in the media.

Alongside his radio commitments Sheargold appears in the ABC comedy Fisk and is a regular guest on Have You Been Paying Attention and Thank God You’re Here.

In a statement explaining his decision to step back from his media commitments Sheargold said he was Mentally exhausted.

“I just wanted to let people know that I’ll be taking an extended break from work, with the very kind and compassionate permission of my employers, who have been generous in their understanding of my need for a break,’’ Sheargold’s said in a statement that was released prior to the specific details of the incident becoming public.

“I think it’s important for people like myself who have a public Voice to admit that I am exhausted mentally from my range of commitments across TV, radio and live shows, in an attempt to continue to remove some of the roadblocks and stigma around mental health.

“I need to set aside some time to get my work/life balance back into something that feels better than it has over the last couple of years. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, your support has been welcome and enriching.” Sheargold said.

OIP Staff, OUTinPerth has reached out to Triple M for comment.

