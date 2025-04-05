Search
Speculation that Marty Sheargold might be dropped from TV show

News

Comedian and radio personality Marty Sheargold parted ways with Tripple M in February after a series of controversial on-air statements and questionable behaviour off-air. Now his future on popular TV program Have You Been Paying Attention? has been called into question.

Comedian and host Tom Gleisner recently said there had been no decision on Sheargold’s future on the show but it would have to be carefully considered.

Gleiser hosts the celebrity comedy quiz program but is also one of the owners of the production company Working Dog who made the show.

Marty Sheargold alogside Ed Kavalee, Anne Edmonds, Gerladine Hicky and Sam Pang on Have You Been Paying Attention?

I don’t know whether Marty is going to be back this year,” host Tom Gleisner told The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential.

“To be honest with you, we haven’t done our guest schedule but he has certainly upset a lot of people and we’d hate to add any distress to that, so we’d have to think very carefully.”

Sheargold found himself in hot water over comments he made on-air about women’s sport, soccer team The Matildas, and Sam Kerr and her partner, drew widespread condemnation.

The incident followed Sheargold ‘taking a break’ from radio in late 2023 after he was accused of allegedly shouting homophobic slurs at a football game.

Sheargold issued an apology for his comments about women’s sport, while employer MMM announced he was leaving the broadcaster.

 “Having mutually agreed to part ways with the Triple M Network, I fully understand the gravity of my comments.” Sheargold said.

“I’d like to sincerely apologise to the Matildas and the broader organisation. I would also like to thank my immediate team for their hard work and apologise for the situation they now find themselves in.” Sheargold said at the time.

Alongside his radio and TV panelist work Sheargold also stars in the ABC series Fisk where he plays Ray Gruber, the head of the law firm which the title character works at. Three series of the ABC show starring Kitty Flanagan have been produced.

