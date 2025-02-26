Outrage, apology, condemnation and resignation – Marty Sheargold leaves Triple M

Marty Sheargold has parted ways with radio station MMM after remarks he made on air about women’s sport, the soccer team Matildas, and Sam Kerr and her partner, drew widespread condemnation.

During Monday afternoon’s show on the Melbourne branch of the national broadcaster Sheargold delivered a foul-mouthed tirade as a news report about The Matilda’s went to air.

As the news reader reported that the team had lost several games in the last week, Sheargold unleashed.

Sheargold said “There’s something wrong with the Matildas,” adding that the athletes remind him of “Year 10 girls.” He then told his colleagues they could “stick it up their arse”

As the newsreader continued the reporting saying the team had been playing in the She Believes Cup, Sheargold shouted, “She believes in what? It better be men.”

Sheargold also asked in Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr and her fiancé Kristy Mews “played the same position”.

Reminded that the Asian Cup would be played in Australia next year the comedian responded.

“I’d rather hammer a nail through the head of my penis than watch that,” before adding, “Got any men’s sport?”

While the comments initially flew under the radar, they rapidly gained attention on social media after Olympic hockey player Rosie Malone posted a segment of the exchange online.

As criticism of the segment grew the station and host put out an apology with Sheargold saying sometimes his comedy missing the mark.

The statement did nothing to battle the tidal wave of criticism as federal sports minister Katy Gallagher shared her thoughts, and Football Australia issued a statement condemning the statements.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the responsibility media outlets and personalities have in fostering respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants. Every comment, every report, and every discussion shape public perception and reinforces our society’s values toward women and girls in sport.” Football Australia said.

Today the show did not go to air. Instead of Marty Sheargold and cohosts Sheargold and Troy Ellis and Will Ralston the station just played music.

Shortly afterwards came the announcement that comedian and the station were parting ways.

“Triple M and Marty Sheargold have mutually agreed to part ways,” Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) chief content officer Dave Cameron said.

“Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) takes its responsibility to listeners, shareholders, and clients seriously and its programming should align with the standards and expectations of its audience.

“Right now, it’s clear this is a moment for reflection and review. Triple M, and the wider SCA network, will continue to take all necessary steps to support staff.” he added.

The station wished the comedian the best for the future as their four-year association came to a close.

“Having mutually agreed to part ways with the Triple M Network, I fully understand the gravity of my comments.” Sheargold said in his second statement of the day.

“I’d like to sincerely apologise to the Matildas and the broader organisation. I would also like to thank my immediate team for their hard work and apologise for the situation they now find themselves in.”

The incident follows Sheargold ‘taking a break’ from radio in late 2023 after he was accused of allegedly shouting homophobic slurs at a football game.