Matt Lucas returns to ‘Les Misérables’ after being forced to quit mid-show

Little Britain and Doctor Who star Matt Lucas is currently in Australia appearing in the concert production of the musical Les Misérables.

Last week during the show’s Sydney performance Lucas had to pull out of the performance half way through the show when he fell ill.

- Advertisement -

Lucas is no stranger to the role of Monsieur Thénardier, having played the part in the West End and in previous concert productions. During the May 14th show though he didn’t come on during ther second half of the show with understudy stepping in.

“I’ve been having a magical time in Les Misérables in arenas across Sydney and Melbourne,” he wrote on Instagram.



“In over 30 years, I’ve never had to bow out of a performance, but tonight, as I was singing Master Of The House, I could feel my voice deserting me. So if Thénardier looked very different in act two, that was because the amazing Connor James took over. I am now in bed resting up, and I hope to be back on stage soon.”

Tonight he made a return to the role for the Melbourne run of the show. Afterwards the arena spectacular moves to Brisbane from 28th May until 1st June.

Posting an update to Instagram Lucas thanked fans for their many kind messages over the last week and announced his return.