Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Matt Lucas returns to ‘Les Misérables’ after being forced to quit mid-show

Culture

Little Britain and Doctor Who star Matt Lucas is currently in Australia appearing in the concert production of the musical Les Misérables.

Last week during the show’s Sydney performance Lucas had to pull out of the performance half way through the show when he fell ill.

- Advertisement -

Lucas is no stranger to the role of Monsieur Thénardier, having played the part in the West End and in previous concert productions. During the May 14th show though he didn’t come on during ther second half of the show with understudy stepping in.

“I’ve been having a magical time in Les Misérables in arenas across Sydney and Melbourne,” he wrote on Instagram.

“In over 30 years, I’ve never had to bow out of a performance, but tonight, as I was singing Master Of The House, I could feel my voice deserting me. So if Thénardier looked very different in act two, that was because the amazing Connor James took over. I am now in bed resting up, and I hope to be back on stage soon.”

Tonight he made a return to the role for the Melbourne run of the show. Afterwards the arena spectacular moves to Brisbane from 28th May until 1st June.

Posting an update to Instagram Lucas thanked fans for their many kind messages over the last week and announced his return.

Latest

Culture

Michelle de Krester wins the 2025 Stella Prize with ‘Theory and Practice’

0
The work is de Kester's seventh novel.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘I Want Everything’ by Dominic Amerena

0
In this new book from Dominic Amerena an troubled writer finds himself on a mysterious journey.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Michelle de Krester wins the 2025 Stella Prize with ‘Theory and Practice’

0
The work is de Kester's seventh novel.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘I Want Everything’ by Dominic Amerena

0
In this new book from Dominic Amerena an troubled writer finds himself on a mysterious journey.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

0
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.

Michelle de Krester wins the 2025 Stella Prize with ‘Theory and Practice’

OUTinPerth -
The work is de Kester's seventh novel.
Read more

Bibliophile | ‘I Want Everything’ by Dominic Amerena

OUTinPerth -
In this new book from Dominic Amerena an troubled writer finds himself on a mysterious journey.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

OUTinPerth -
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture