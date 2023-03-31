Mayor of Bayswater stands up for inclusion after anti-drag flyers found

The Mayor of Bayswater has joined a wave of support for local drag performer Cougar Morrison and drag queen storytime events.

The statements come after flyers were found around the City featuring misleading information about Cougar and the family-friendly event, co-hosted by Rabble Books & Games, at the Maylands Library.

The flyer had cherrypicked adult jokes from Cougar Morrison’s social media accounts, presenting them alongside images of Cougar in more revealing stage outfits and details of last weekend’s event.

“The City of Bayswater are hosting a transvestite event for children and they’re funding it through YOU, the rate payers,” the flyer read.

“Weren’t aware? Neither were we.”

The flyer also encouraged complaints to both the Maylands Library and the City, providing contact details.

In a statement to OUTinPerth, Bayswater Mayor Filomena Piffaretti says the feedback the City has received about Drag Queen Storytime has been overwhelmingly positive.

“One of the best things about living in the City of Bayswater is that everyone is welcome,” Mayor Piffaretti said.

“Bayswater is a place where everyone can feel safe and diversity is valued and respected.”

“Drag Queen Storytime promotes early literacy while celebrating the differences that make us unique. The sessions promote inclusiveness and recognise the diversity that exists in our community.”

Mayor Piffaretti also notes the city appointed its first LGBTQIA+ representatives to its Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Committee just last year.

“This is an important step towards promoting equality and equal opportunity for people who identify as LGBTQIA+ in our community and reflects our wonderfully diverse community,” Mayor Piffaretti continues.

“The City promotes inclusion and values diversity in our community. The City intends to continue running its Drag Queen Storytime sessions.”

Rabble Books & Games have been running successful Drag Queen Storytime events for five years now, and have a strong commitment to promoting LGBTQIA+ literature and stories.

Rabble owner and event co-host Nat Latter told OUTinPerth they will never stop hosting Drag Queen Storytime.

“This Perth chapter is the only regular drag story time in Australia and we’re really proud to be able to collaborate with more and more libraries to offer these events,” Latter said.

“Drag story hour is generally received with joy and excitement from the community. It’s always a magical event and lots of fun to see the books read by such gifted storytellers. We do get the occasional message of opposition, usually with queerphobic and transphobic ideas – often from people who aren’t even in Australia.”

Latter adds that because they feel very supported by the local community, the flyers targeting Cougar were especially disappointing.

“It’s hard to know how to respond to bigotry and hypocrisy. I think they should take a good hard look at themselves – they put these hateful flyers with adult content in letterboxes, making it likely that kids would see it.”

“There’s certainly none of that at a children’s story time. Professional performers often work with different audiences and they always tailor their work accordingly. No one thinks an actor can’t be on Play School because they also work with adult audiences.”

“Cougar is one of the most incredible storytellers we work with and a complete professional, not to mention such a lovely human.”

Latter, who attended the event as co-host, says no objectors appeared or spoke out at last weekend’s event.

“Saturday’s event was beautiful. There were no disruptions and the room was filled with love and support for Cougar and drag story hour.

“There might have been a few tears shed over the lovely books though.”

“The story hour is a wonderful way to share a message of inclusion and acceptance amongst the next generation and all of this just reaffirms its importance.”

Mayor Piffaretti and Nat’s comments echo the sentiments of the wider LGBTQIA+ community, who have thrown their support behind Cougar and other local LGBTQIA+ performers.

The Court Hotel, where Cougar acts as weekly Drag Factory host alongside Fay Rocious and Donna Kebab, reflected on a recent kid-friendly show at the venue.