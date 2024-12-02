Search
Media Watch’s Paul Barry repeats call for ABC to distance itself from ACON

News

In his final episode presenting the ABC program Media Watch, host Paul Barry has repeated his call for the ABC to distance itself from ACON and participation in the Australian Workplace Equality Index.

Signing off for the final time after eleven years in the host chair, Barry said trips to the canteen has become uncomfortable after his program had criticised the ABC’s coverage around transgender medical care and the use of puberty blockers for treating youth experiencing gender dysphoria.

After replaying a segment from 2022 where Barry called for the ABC to review its participation in the workplace benchmarking exercise because it could lead to perceptions of bias, Barry noted that the organisation’s agreement with ACON was still in place.

The host dedicated his final episode at the helm to comparing the changes that have occurred in the media over the last two decades, noting the arrival of social media, the growth of product placement, and the death of regional media outlets.

Barry also turned the spotlight on the massive loss of jobs in journalism, including sub-editing and fact checking roles. With a rash of celebrity news stories, stories pulled from social media posts, and an increasing level of ‘click bait’ stories, Barry said good journalism was still in Australia, but it could be hard to find.

Barry said it was admirable that the ABC had supported the program which criticises the media, including the broadcaster’s own reporters and programs.

When the program returns in 2025 Linton Besser will take over as host. The show’s online Thursday edition ‘Media Bites’ has also been dropped.

News

Company behind The Court backtracks on vow to skip Australia Day celebrations

0
Australian Venue Co, the company that owns Perth pub The Court and hundreds of other venues across the country is backtracking.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Audrey Nuna, Seahawks, Moontalk featuring SEÏTOU, Tuure Boelius, and Andreas Lundstedt.
Culture

Missy Higgins covers Troye Sivan for ‘Like a Version’

0
The singer performed 'One of Your Girls' putting her own spin on the hit tune.
History

On This Gay Day | Composer Aaron Copland died in 1990

0
His works involve slow changing harmonies, which many feel capture the wide openness of the American landscape and evoke a feeling a patriotism.

Newsletter

