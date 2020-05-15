Meet the queens of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ in debut season trailer

RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars and Secret Celebrity Drag Race not enough drag for your 2020 calendar? Then never fear, the queens of the north are here.

Canada’s Drag Race has revealed the 12 queens that will be competing in the first season of the competition in the Great White North.

Anastarzia Anaquway, BOA, Ilona Varley, JIMBO, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo and Tynomi Banks will be be the names on everyone’s lips as they battle it out for the crown later this year.

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, along with actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model Stacey McKenzie, Drag Race Canada will be the third international spin-off of the franchise, following Thailand and the UK.

Canada’s Drag Race debuts on Thursday 2nd July on Canada’s Crave network, and on WOW Presents Plus internationally.

